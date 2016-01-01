Inside The Numbers: Day Three Picks

Breaking down the Dolphins’ draft and the Day 3 picks —and— by the numbers.• For the first time in franchise history, the Dolphins did not draft an offensive lineman. Guardhad extended the streak to 52 consecutive years when he was selected in the fifth round in 2016.• The Dolphins ended the 2018 draft with four defensive players, three offensive players and one kicker.

• Sanders ranked third nationally in 2017 in touchback percentage at 81.3 (39 of 48) and was first in 2016 at 82.6 percent (69 of 84).• Sanders set a school record for most career 50-yard field goals with four and for longest walk-off field goal (53 yards vs. Tulsa in 2016).• This marked the eighth time the Dolphins have drafted a kicker. They took Karl Kremser in 1969, Joe Danelo in 1975, Mike Michel in 1977, Uwe von Schamann in 1979, Fuad Reveiz in 1985, Pete Stoyanovich in 1989 and Caleb Sturgis in 2013.• Poling became the third Ohio University player drafted by the Dolphins, joining punter Mike Green in 1976 (16th round) and tackle Al Benton in 1972 (4th).• This marked the first time since 2010 the Dolphins selected more than one linebacker in a draft. That year, they took four.

• In addition to being the all-time leader at Ohio in solo tackles and tackles for loss, Poling tied the school’s single-game record for sacks and interceptions with three each.• Armstrong returned his two interceptions last season for 46 yards.• Armstrong led the Southern Miss defense in 2106 with eight pass break-ups and nine deflections.• He became the fourth Southern Miss player drafted by the Dolphins, following cornerback Patrick Surtain in 1998 and safety Bud Brown in 1984 and cornerback Norris Thomas in 1976.

• Ballage had four 100-yard rushing games at Arizona State, with a career-high 137 yards in that 2016 game against Texas Tech when he scored eight touchdowns.• Ballage had between 536 and 669 rushing yards in his final three seasons at Arizona State.• At the 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl, Ballage recorded the fastest speed among running backs when he was clocked at 19.42 mph.• Ballage was one of nine players in the FCS ranks in 2016 to rush, catch and throw a touchdown.

• Smythe had a career-high two touchdowns in 2016 against Army when he scored on both of his receptions.• Smythe’s first collegiate touchdown came on a 7-yard reception off a fake field goal attempt against Virginia in 2015.• Smythe became the eighth Notre Dame tight end drafted over the past 14 years, joining Ben Koyak (2015, 7th round), Troy Niklas (2014, 2nd), Tyler Eifert (2013, 1st), Kyle Rudolph (2011, 2nd), John Carlson (2008, 2nd), Anthony Fasano (2006, 2nd) and Jerome Collins (2005, 5th).• With the selection of Durham Smythe following that ofin the second round, this marks the fifth time the Dolphins have taken two tight ends in the same draft. It also happened in 1966 (Ken Kramer, Doug Moreau), 1968 (Jim Cox, Ray Blunk), 1969 (Bruce Weinstein, Jim Mertens) and 1988 (Ferrell Edmunds, Brian Kinchen).