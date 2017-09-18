Inside The Numbers: Dolphins - Chargers

Taking a final look, through numbers, at the Dolphins’ victory against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

’s 13 receptions against the Chargers easily broke the franchise record for a season opener. Four players — Marlin Briscoe (1974), Mark Duper (1987), Reggie Bush (2011) and Brian Hartline (2013) — shared the previous mark of nine.• Landry’s 13 receptions against the Chargers represented the highest single-game total in the NFL this season. Antonio Brown of the Steelers is second, with 11 catches against Cleveland in Week 1.• The 13 receptions are tied for fourth-highest in NFL history for a season opener. Keenan Allen of the Chargers had 15 catches against Denver in 2015; and Marshall Faulk of the Rams and Andre Rison of the Falcons each had 14 receptions.• The 13 receptions matched Landry’s career high (against the New York Jets in 2015), with both tied for second-most in franchise history. Chris Chambers holds the team record with 15 catches (against Buffalo in 2005).’s 122 rushing yards represented the fifth-highest total for the Dolphins in a season opener. Sammie Smith had 159 yards against New England in 1990, followed by Mark Higgs’ 146 yards against Buffalo in 1991, Lamar Smith’s 145 yards against Seattle in 2000 and Knowshon Moreno’s 134 yards against New England in 2014.• Ajayi’s rushing yardage total was the fourth-highest in the NFL this season, behind only Kareem Hunt’s 148 yards for Kansas City against New England in Week 1; Dalvin Cook’s 127 yards for Minnesota against New Orleans in Week 1; and Carlos Hyde’s 124 yards for San Francisco against Seattle in Week 2.

became the 33rd different player in Dolphins history to start at quarterback and the 13th different opening-day starter. He followed Rick Norton (1966), John Stofa (1967), Bob Griese (1968-80), David Woodley (1981-82), Dan Marino (1983-99), Jay Fielder (2000-04), Gus Frerotte (2005), Daunte Culpepper (2006), Trent Green (2007), Chad Pennington (2008-09), Chad Henne (2010-11) and(2012-16).• Cutler became the seventh quarterback to post a passer rating of 100 or more in his first start with the Dolphins with his 101.8 against the Chargers. The others who accomplished the feat were Don Strock (133.7 in 1975), Dan Marino (108.7 in 1983), Scott Mitchell (113.9 in 1993), Steve DeBerg (115.0 in 1993), Bernie Kosar (100.1 in 1995), and Brian Griese (121.6 in 2003).• Cutler’s 72.7 completion percentage (on 24-of-33 passing) was the second-highest for a quarterback in his first start for the Dolphins. Only Strock topped it when he was 12-for-15 (80 percent) against the Buffalo Bills in 1975.• Cutler’s 72.7 completion percentage also tied for second-best for a Dolphins quarterback in a season opener. Dan Marino also was at 72.7 against New England in 1996, 12 years after he completed 75 percent of his passes in the opener against Washington.• Cutler joined Marino and Jay Fiedler as the only Dolphins quarterbacks to have a passer rating of 100 or more in a season opener. Marino did it six times (1984, 1986, 1991, 1992, 1994 and 1999), and Fiedler did it twice (2001, 2002).’s four field goals set a new franchise record for most by a kicker in his first game with the Dolphins.

• Parkey tied the Dolphins record for most field goals in a season opener, first set by Garo Yepremian against San Francisco in 1973 and later matched by Uwe von Schamann against Buffalo in 1983 and Caleb Sturgis against New England in 2014.• Parkey’s game-winning 54-yard kick was the longest field goal in a Dolphins season opener, topping Yepremian’s 53-yard kick against the 49ers in 1973.• Sunday marked the eighth time a Dolphins kicker was perfect on at least four field goal attempts with at least one kick from 50 yards or beyond. Dan Carpenter and Pete Stoyanovich each did it twice, and Olindo Mare, Uwe von Schamann and Yepremian did it once.• Parkey is one of five NFL kickers to make four field goals in a game this season, along with Dallas’ Dan Bailey, Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell, New Orleans’ Wil Lutz and Oakland’s Giorgio Tavecchio.

• The Dolphins allowed the Chargers only 44 rushing yards, the fourth-fewest they have allowed in a season opener. It represented the best run defense showing in an opener since 1996 when they gave up 29 yards against the New England Patriots.• Rookie’s 58-yard punt tied for fourth-longest for the Dolphins in a season opener. The record belongs to Brandon Fields, who had a 66-yard kick against Cleveland in 2013.• The Chargers game marked the fourth time in the past five years the Dolphins’ first touchdown of the season came on a pass play, which happened when Cutler connected withfor 29 yards. Before Ryan Tannehill scored on a touchdown run in the 2016 opener at Seattle, the Dolphins’ previous opening touchdowns of the season had come on passes to Rishard Matthews (2015), Lamar Miller (2014) and Brian Hartline (2013).• The two-point margin of victory at Los Angeles tied for closest in franchise history for a season opener. The Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills 9-7 in 1979.

• The victory at Los Angeles was the Dolphins’ 10th in their past 12 regular season games, the team’s best record in that span since the 1992-93 seasons.