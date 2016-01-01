Inside The Numbers: Durham Smythe & Kalen Ballage

• Ballage had four 100-yard rushing games at Arizona State, with a career-high 137 yards in that 2016 game against Texas Tech when he scored eight touchdowns.• Ballage had between 536 and 669 rushing yards in his final three seasons at Arizona State.• At the 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl, Ballage recorded the fastest speed among running backs when he was clocked at 19.42 mph.• Ballage was one of nine players in the FCS ranks in 2016 to rush, catch and throw a touchdown.

• Smythe had a career-high two touchdowns in 2016 against Army when he scored on both of his receptions.• Smythe’s first collegiate touchdown came on a 7-yard reception off a fake field goal attempt against Virginia in 2015.• Smythe became the eighth Notre Dame tight end drafted over the past 14 years, joining Ben Koyak (2015, 7th round), Troy Niklas (2014, 2nd), Tyler Eifert (2013, 1st), Kyle Rudolph (2011, 2nd), John Carlson (2008, 2nd), Anthony Fasano (2006, 2nd) and Jerome Collins (2005, 5th).• With the selection offollowing that ofin the second round, this marks the fifth time the Dolphins have taken two tight ends in the same draft. It also happened in 1966 (Ken Kramer, Doug Moreau), 1968 (Jim Cox, Ray Blunk), 1969 (Bruce Weinstein, Jim Mertens) and 1988 (Ferrell Edmunds, Brian Kinchen).