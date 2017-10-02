Inside The Numbers: Home Openers

The Dolphins finally return to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday when they will face the Tennessee Titans in their delayed home opener.It will mark the fourth time in franchise history the Dolphins’ first game in Miami will come in their fourth game of the season. It also happened in 1969, 1974 and most recently in 1987 when a players’ strike forced the cancellation of a home game against the New York Giants.The Dolphins were 2-0-1 in those three games, including a 42-0 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in a strike-replacement game in ’87.

The Dolphins overall are 35-15-1 in home openers and have won four of their past five, including a 30-24 victory against the Cleveland Browns last season when Jay Ajayi scored the winning touchdown in overtime.

The victory against Cleveland gave the Dolphins a 13-5-1 record in home openers decided by seven points or less.

That game also marked the 16th time the Dolphins had scored 30 or more points in a home opener; they’re 16-0 in those games.

The game this Sunday will mark the fifth time the Dolphins have played their home opener against the Tennessee Titans, including the time when they were the Houston Oilers. The Dolphins were 2-2 in the first four meetings, with victories in 1972 (34-13) and 1977 (27-7) and losses in 1968 (24-10) and 2004 (17-7).The Dolphins have a 27-14-1 record in home openers against AFC teams.They have faced 21 of the 31 other NFL teams in a home opener. The exceptions are the Ravens, Jaguars, Chargers, Giants, Eagles, Bears, Vikings, Panthers, Saints and Buccaneers. Of course, the Buccaneers were scheduled to be the opponents in the home opener this year before the game was postponed because of Hurricane Irma.

The Dolphins won 13 consecutive home openers between 1976 and 1988 and had a nine-game winning streak from 1994-2002. From 1972 through 2002, the Dolphins had an amazing 28-3 record in home openers.

When it comes to individual performances in home openers, the 1994 game against New England immediately comes to mind. In a 39-35 victory against the New England Patriots, Dan Marino passed for 473 yards and Irving Fryar had 211 receiving yards. Both represent the highest Dolphins totals for a home opener.The highest rushing total by a Dolphins player in a home opener was produced by Reggie Bush in 2012 when he gained 172 yards in a 35-13 victory against the Oakland Raiders.Marino’s game against New England was one of four 300-yard passing performances by a Dolphins quarterback in a home opener. Interestingly, Chad Henne leads the way with two such performances withhaving the other.The Dolphins have returned three kicks for touchdowns in a home opener, including Joe Auer’s 96-yard kickoff return in 1966 on the first play in franchise history. Tom Vigorito scored on an 87-yard punt return against Pittsburgh in 1981 and James Pruitt had a 71-yard punt return for a touchdown against Indianapolis in 1986.The Dolphins have two other special teams touchdowns in home openers — Marc Logan on a blocked punt return against Buffalo in 1989, and Trent Gamble on a fumble recovery in the end zone against Detroit in 2002.There have been 11 100-yard rushing performances by Dolphins running backs in home openers, the last one being Knowshon Moreno’s 134-yard effort against New England in a 33-20 victory in 2014. The only Dolphins running back with two 100-yard games in a home opener is Mark Higgs, who did it in 1991 and 1992. The others who did it were Bush in 2012, Abner Haynes (151 yards in 1967), Lamar Smith (145 in 2000), Ronnie Brown 136 in 2009), Delvin Williams (135 yards in 1978), Karim Abdul-Jabbar (111 in 1996), Ricky Williams (111 in 2002), and Larry Csonka (104 in 1973).Bush and Gary Davis (against Buffalo in 1978) share the mark for longest run in a Dolphins home opener with a pair of 65-yard touchdowns.There have 16 100-yard receiving performances by Dolphins players in home openers, topped by Fryar’s effort against New England in 1994.did it last year when he had 120 yards against the Browns.Other Dolphins receivers with 100-yard games in home openers were Brandon Marshall (2010, 2011), Paul Warfield (1970, 1971), Chris Chambers (2003, 2007), Duriel Harris (1979, 1983), Joe Auer (1968), Rishard Matthews (2015), Ted Ginn Jr. (2009), Mark Clayton (1985), Karl Noonan (1968), and Marty Booker (2005).The longest Dolphins pass play in a home opener was a 68-yard touchdown from Bob Griese to Auer against the Denver Broncos in 1967. The Dolphins have four touchdown passes of 60 yards or longer in a home opener — by four different quarterbacks to four different receivers. In addition to Griese to Auer, there was David Woodley to Duriel Harris in 1983, Marino to Mark Ingram in 1994, and Gus Frerotte to Booker in 2005.Irving Fryar and running back Ronald Scott share the home-opener Dolphins record for touchdowns with three, Fryar in 1994 and Scott in the strike-replacement game in 1987.Garo Yepremian holds the Dolphins record for longest field goal in a home opener with a 53-yard kick against San Francisco in 1973 and his four field goals in that game are tied for most in a home opener with Pete Stoyanovich (1992), Olindo Mare (1999) and Caleb Sturgis (2014).Defensively, the record for most sacks in a home opener is 2.5, set by Trace Armstrong against Seattle in 2000. Nine Dolphins player had two sacks in a home opener, most recentlyagainst the Patriots in 2014.The mark for most interceptions in a home opener is three, done by Charlie Babb against Oakland in 1975.Finally, the Dolphins have six defensive touchdowns in home openers, the longest and most recent being Jason Taylor’s 85-yard fumble return on the final play of the 34-10 victory against the Denver Broncos in 2005.The others were William Judson’s 60-yard interception return against New England in 1984; Liffort Hobley’s 55-yard fumble return and Trell Hooper’s 59-yard fumble return in the 42-point victory against Kansas City in 1987; Troy Vincent’s 69-yard interception return against the Jets in 1995; and Sean Hill’s 10-yard fumble return against New England in 1996.