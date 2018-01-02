Inside The Numbers: Jarvis Landry

Breaking down Jarvis Landry ’s record-setting season:









Along with his 84 receptions as a rookie in 2014, Landry has four of the team’s nine 80-catch seasons. The only other player with more than one is Brandon Marshall, who did it in 2010 and 2011.



McDuffie is the only other Dolphins player to lead the NFL in receptions. He did it in 1998 with 90 catches.





Landry has become the sixth player to catch 400 passes for the Dolphins, but Landry has done the quickest (four seasons).Other Dolphins players with 400 or more receptions are Mark Clayton (550), Mark Duper (511), Nat Moore (510), O.J. McDuffie (415) and Chris Chambers (405).Landry and Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown are the only players in the NFL with at least 100 receptions in 2017 (Landry 112, Brown 101); 200 receptions from 2016-17 (Brown 207, Landry 206); 300 receptions from 2015-17 (Brown 343, Landry 316); and 400 receptions from 2014-17 (Brown 472, Landry 400).

This is how consistent Landry was in 2017: He had the same number of catches in the first eight games of the season as he did in the final eight.Breaking down Landry’s 112 receptions:• 52 came in home games; 60 came in road games• 41 came on first down; 41 on second down; 28 on third down; and two on fourth down• 55 came in the first half; 57 came in the second half• 25 came in the first quarter, 30 in the second, 24 in the third, and 33 in the fourth