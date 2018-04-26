Inside The Numbers: Jerome Baker

A closer look at Dolphins third-round pickby the numbers:• Baker is the first linebacker drafted by the Dolphins in the third round since 2005 when they took Channing Crowder from the University of Florida.• Baker is the sixth Ohio State linebacker the Dolphins have drafted through the years, followingin 2017 (2nd round), Austin Spitler in 2010 (7th), Larry Kolic in 1986 (7th), Rowland Tatum in 1984 (6th) and Bruce Elia in 1975 (1975).

• Baker played in 33 games at Ohio State and made 25 starts.

• Baker led the Buckeyes in tackles in 2017 with 72 total stops, and he finished his career 158 tackles.• Baker was second on the team in tackles in 2016 with 83 total stops.• In his final two games at Ohio State, Baker had two tackles for loss in the Big Ten championship game victory against Wisconsin and then 1.5 TFL in a Cotton Bowl victory against USC.

• Baker’s four career games with 10 or more tackles came against Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan in 2016, and Wisconsin in 2017.• Baker’s two career picks came against Oklahoma and Michigan.• In his last high school game, Baker helped Benedictine (Ohio) win the state championship by scoring two touchdowns.