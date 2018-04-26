Inside The Numbers: Jerome Baker

• Baker is the first linebacker drafted by the Dolphins in the third round since 2005 when they took Channing Crowder from the University of Florida.
• Baker is the sixth Ohio State linebacker the Dolphins have drafted through the years, following
• Baker played in 33 games at Ohio State and made 25 starts.
• Baker led the Buckeyes in tackles in 2017 with 72 total stops, and he finished his career 158 tackles.
• Baker was second on the team in tackles in 2016 with 83 total stops.
• In his final two games at Ohio State, Baker had two tackles for loss in the Big Ten championship game victory against Wisconsin and then 1.5 TFL in a Cotton Bowl victory against USC.
• Baker’s four career games with 10 or more tackles came against Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan in 2016, and Wisconsin in 2017.
• Baker’s two career picks came against Oklahoma and Michigan.
• In his last high school game, Baker helped Benedictine (Ohio) win the state championship by scoring two touchdowns.