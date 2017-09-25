Inside The Numbers: London Games

The Dolphins are headed back to London, England, this weekend for their fourth regular season game at Wembley Stadium.

It was 10 years ago that the Dolphins faced the New York Giants in the first-ever regular season game overseas, and two players on that Dolphins team remain active in the NFL. One is current Dolphins long-snapper John Denney and the other is wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., who ironically will be on the opposite sideline Sunday as a member of the New Orleans Saints.

It was Ginn who scored the Dolphins’ first-ever touchdown in London, catching an 18-yard pass from Cleo Lemon in that 2007 game.The Dolphins’ four appearances in England games will be more than any team in the NFL except for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who played their fifth game there last Sunday when they routed the Baltimore Ravens, 44-7.The Dolphins have a 1-2 record in London games, making them one of 13 NFL teams with a victory in England.The one victory came against the Oakland Raiders in 2014 when the Dolphins won by a 38-14 margin. It was the sixth-most lopsided game played in England.During that game, the Dolphins recorded three interceptions, one off the record (set by Chicago against Tampa Bay in 2011). The Dolphins do hold the record for interception return yards with the 106 they had in that game.

The Dolphins have four interceptions in London, and all of them were returned at least 31 yards — Walt Aikens had a 43-yard return against Oakland, Zack Bowman had a 38-yard return against the Jets in 2015, and Brent Grimes and Jimmy Wilson had 32- and 31-yard returns against Oakland.

In that Oakland game in 2014,completed 23 of 31 passes for a 74.2 percentage, which is the highest for any quarterback in a game in England. Dallas’ Tony Romo and Atlanta’s Matt Ryan both had games with a completion percentage of 74.1.While the Dolphins lost that first game against the Giants, they did hold Eli Manning to a mere 59 passing yards. That was the lowest total for a starting quarterback in England until Sunday when Baltimore’s Joe Flacco managed only 28 yards against Jacksonville.One last interesting note about that 2007 game: The leading tackler for the Giants that day was cornerback Sam Madison, the same Sam Madison who earned four Pro Bowl invitations while playing for the Dolphins.In their three games in England, 13 different Dolphins players were credited with a rushing attempt, including wide receivers, Marty Booker and Mike Wallace. The list also includes Jesse Chatman, Lamar Miller, Tannehill, Daniel Thomas, Lemon,, Patrick Cobbs, Orleans Darkwa, Jonas Gray andThe Dolphins’ longest run in a London game was a 22-yard gain by Chatman in 2007.

Wide receiver Brian Hartline (2014) and tight end Justin Peelle (2007) share the Dolphins mark for most receptions in a London game with six. The longest completion was a 42-yard pass from Tannehill toin a 27-14 loss against the New York Jets in 2015.Defensively, the Dolphins have recorded three sacks in their London games, two by Derrick Shelby in 2014 and one by Matt Roth in 2007.