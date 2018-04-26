Inside The Numbers: Mike Gesicki

• Gesicki closed out his collegiate career by catching at least one pass in his last 27 games.
• His 129 career catches ranked first in Penn State history among tight ends, ninth overall.
• Gesicki set a Penn State tight end record with 1,481 career receiving yards, which was 17th overall in school history.
• His 15 career touchdown catches set a Penn State record for tight ends and came in at No. 9 in school history overall.
• He became the 29th Penn State player to top 1,000 receiving yards against Pittsburgh on Sept. 9, 2017.
• Gesicki’s 57 catches in 2017 ranks eighth on the school’s single-season list.
• In his two seasons as a full-time starter, Gesicki had five or more catches in 10 games.
• Gesicki set a career high with eight receptions against Michigan State last season.
• Gesicki caught a touchdown pass in five straight games from Nov. 26, 2016-Sept. 9, 2017.
• He was one of 21 Penn State players to enter the Fiesta Bowl having already earned a degree.
• He ranked third nationally among tight ends in 2017 in receptions (57), No. 4 in receiving touchdowns (9) and No. 5 in receiving yards (563).
• He had four or more catches in seven of the last 12 games of his junior season in 2016. • Gesicki led the Big Ten and was tied for No. 7 nationally in receptions by a tight end (48) in 2016. • Gesicki was one of seven true freshmen to start a game for Penn State in 2014.
• His first college catch was a 9-yard reception in the opening quarter of his first collegiate game against Central Florida.
• At the 2018 combine, Gesicki tied for fastest 40-yard time among tight ends at 4.54, was first in the bench press (23 reps), vertical jump (41.5 inches), broad jump (10-9), three-cone drill (6.72), 20-yard shuttle (4.10), and 60-yard shuttle (11.33).
• Gesicki earned four varsity letters at Southern Regional High School in New Jersey and left as the school’s all-time leading receiver with 1,817 yards on 103 receptions, with 16 touchdown catches.
• A prep basketball and volleyball standout, Gesicki earned a total of 12 letters in the three sports.
• Gesicki left Southern Regional High as the Rams’ all-time leading scorer in basketball (1,867 points).