Inside The Numbers: New Jersey Numbers

Breaking down the Dolphins’ jersey number assignments … by the numbers.

got the number 21 he wore for his 10 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before switching to 23 the last three years in Indianapolis. He will become the fourth running back, the first since 2000, to wear that number for the Dolphins. He will follow Mark Higgs (1990-94), Lawrence Phillips (1997) and Autry Denson (1999-2000).Gore, incidentally, wore 32 and 3 at the University of Miami.

will keep the number 80 he wore during his five seasons with New England after wearing 16 for four years with the Rams. Amendola will become the first wide receiver since 2005 (David Boston) to wear 80 for the Dolphins. The number has been worn by a tight end for the past 11 seasons, including Anthony Fasano in 2017.

Tackle’s switch from 67 to his college number 78 will give him the number worn by the most decorated left tackle in franchise history, Richmond Webb. Webb wore 78 during his 11 seasons (1990-2000) with the Dolphins.With Tunsil giving up 67, that allowed new centerto keep the number he has worn since entering the NFL in 2011.

New defensive endwill keep the number 94 he has worn since entering the NFL in 2011 and will become the fifth player in as many years to wear it for the Dolphins. Quinn will follow Lawrence Timmons (2017), Mario Williams (2016), C.J. Mosley (2015) and Randy Starks (2014).Guardwill continue to wear the number 71 he had for eight years in Green Bay and two more in Chicago. He’ll be the first guard to wear that number for the Dolphins since 2006 (Toniu Fonoti).With his customary 97 already taken by, new defensive tacklewill take over the number 93 previously worn by Ndamukong Suh.New wide receiverwore 12 during his four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, but that number has been retired by the Dolphins as a tribute to Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese. So Wilson switched to 15, the number that belonged to 2017 draft pick, who now has switched to 84. Ford could become the first wide receiver to wear 84 in a regular season game for the Dolphins since 2009 (Patrick Turner).Quarterbacktook the number 8 after wearing 6 and 17 during his previous stints with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. Only three players have worn that number during the regular season for the Dolphins — punter Klaus Wilmsmeyer (1998), quarterback Daunte Culpepper (2006) and quarterback Matt Moore (2011-17).Punter, who wore the number 26 at Arizona State, switched from 16 to 2. He’ll become only the fourth player in team history to wear the number in a regular season game, following punter Brandon Fields (2007-14), kicker Willie Beecher (1987) and running back Cookie Gilchrist (1966).If he appears in a regular season game,will become the eighth consecutive tight end to wear 89 for the Dolphins. He would follow Julius Thomas (2017), Gator Hoskins (2014), Will Yeatman (2011), Sean Ryan (2008), Tim Massaquoi (2006), Alex Holmes (2005) and Ed Perry, who also served as the team’s long-snapper from 1997-2004.