Inside The Numbers: Pro Bowl

The rosters for the 2018 Pro Bowl will be announce

d Tuesday night on NFL Network, and we'll find out then if the Dolphins can make it 10 consecutive years with at least three selections.





The Dolphins had four players selected to the Pro Bowl last season when they finished 10-6 and earned a playoff berth: running back Jay Ajayi, wide receiver, defensive endand defensive tackleThe Dolphins had five players selected the previous year (2015 season), and that represented their highest total since 2002 when they had seven Pro Bowl selections.

The franchise record for most Pro Bowl selections came in the 1973 season when the Dolphins had 12: S Dick Anderson, LB Nick Buoniconti, RB Larry Csonka, QB Bob Griese, C Jim Langer, G Larry Little, T Wayne Moore, RB Mercury Morris, S Jake Scott, DE Bill Stanfill, WR Paul Warfield and K Garo Yepremian.The Dolphins had 10 selections in the 1974 season and nine following the perfect season of 1972.The highest total since that 1974 season came in 1984 when the Dolphins had eight Pro Bowl selections following their 14-2 finish and Super Bowl appearance: DT Bob Baumhower, WR Mark Clayton, LB A.J. Duhe, WR Mark Duper, QB Dan Marino, G Ed Newman, P Reggie Roby and C Dwight Stephenson.

Not surprisingly, Hall of Famer Dan Marino has the record for most Pro Bowl selections with the Dolphins with nine. He’s followed by Zach Thomas and Richmond Webb with seven apiece, and Bob Griese, Bob Kuechenberg, Jim Langer and Jason Taylor with six each.Wake has a chance to join that last group this year because he already has five Pro Bowl invitations on his resume — in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016. It’s the most of any player on the current roster, ahead of the three Pro Bowls for center(2013, 2014, 2015).Suh has five Pro Bowl invitations on his resume, but the first four came when he was a member of the Detroit Lions.Besides the players selected last year, other players on the current Dolphins roster who have earned Pro Bow invitations include safetyand long-snapper, as well as five others who did it with other teams — QB(Denver), G(New Orleans), LB(Pittsburgh), CB(Tennessee) and K(Philadelphia).The record for most consecutive Pro Bowl invitations for a Dolphins player belongs to Webb, who was selected in each of his first seven seasons after the tackle was selected in the first round of the 1990 NFL draft. Second on that list is Hall of Fame center Jim Langer, who was selected six consecutive years (1973-78).

The position where the Dolphins have had the most success in terms of Pro Bowl invitations, both in number of players and overall selections, is wide receiver. The Dolphins have gotten 20 Pro Bowl invitations for eight different wide receivers — Landry, Mark Clayton, Mark Duper, Paul Warfield, Irving Fryar, Chris Chambers, Brandon Marshall and Nat Moore.



The Dolphins also have gotten 20 Pro Bowl invitations at guard, and that includes Pouncey in 2014 when he moved over from center for that season. He joined Bob Kuechenberg (six invitations), Larry Little (4), Ed Newman (4), Keith Sims (3) and Roy Foster (2).



In terms of players, seven Dolphins running backs and seven defensive ends have been selected to the Pro Bowl. In addition to Ajayi, the running backs were Larry Csonka, Mercury Morris, Ricky Williams, Ronnie Brown, Delvin Williams and Andra Franklin. Along with Wake, the defensive ends were Jason Taylor, Bill Stanfill, Doug Betters, Trace Armstrong, Jeff Cross and Adewale Ogunleye.

Finally, as we await the Pro Bowl announcement Tuesday night, here is the last Dolphins player selected at each position:

QB — Dan Marino, 1995

RB — Ronnie Brown, 2008

FB — Keith Byars, 1993

WR — Jarvis Landry, 2016

TE — Keith Jackson, 1993

T — Branden Albert, 2015

G — Mike Pouncey, 2014

C — Mike Pouncey, 2015

DE — Cameron Wake, 2016

DT — Ndamukong Suh, 2016

OLB — Joey Porter, 2008

MLB/ILB — Zach Thomas, 2006

CB — Brent Grimes, 2015

S — Reshad Jones, 2015

K — Dan Carpenter, 2009

P — Brandon Fields, 2013

ST — John Denney, 2012