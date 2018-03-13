Inside The Numbers: Robert Quinn

New Dolphins defensive end… by the numbers

o Quinn joins the Dolphins after recording 62.5 sacks in his first seven NFL seasons.

o Breaking down Quinn's career sacks, 23.5 have come on third down, 21 on second down, 17 on first down, and 1 on fourth down.

o Quinn's 40 sacks between 2012-14 ranked as the third-highest total in the NFL during that three-year span, behind J.J. Watt's 51.5 and Justin Houston's 43.



o Since his rookie season, Quinn has started 75 of the 80 games he has played.

o Quinn's 13 forced fumbles between 2012-14 tied for most in the NFL during that span with former Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman.o Quinn has five games with three sacks and seven more with two sacks. Two of his two-sack games came last season.o Quinn had a sack and two tackles for loss in his playoff debut last season for the Los Angeles Rams against the Atlanta Falcons.

o Quinn had 11 sacks and an ACC-best 19 tackles for loss in 13 games in his final season at the University of North Carolina in 2009.

o Seattle has been victimized by Quinn sacks most often with 14, followed by Arizona with 11.



