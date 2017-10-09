Inside The Numbers

The Dolphins arrived at the quarter mark of the regular season with their game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.Here were some of the numbers that stood out in the first quarter of the season.• The Dolphins find themselves with a 2-2 record after four games for the first time since 2014 after starting 1-3 each of the past two seasons.• The 16-10 victory against Tennessee on Sunday extended the Dolphins’ franchise record of consecutive victories in games decided by seven points or less to 10 games. The streak started with the 30-24 overtime victory against Cleveland in Week 3 of the 2016 season.

• The Dolphins are one of two teams in the NFL to not allow a single point in the first quarter so far this season. The other is Denver under first-year head coach Vance Joseph, who last season was the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator.

• The 67 points allowed by the Dolphins is the lowest total through four games since 2004 when the Dolphins allowed 63 points in the first four games. The Dolphins allowed 89 points in their first four games last season.

• The Dolphins are eighth in the NFL in total defense, giving up an average of 309.5 yards per game. That figure would represent the Dolphins’ best showing since 2010 when they allowed 309.3 yards per game.



• Cody Parkey has made all five of his field goal attempts this season, so he still has a shot to become the first Dolphins kicker to have a perfect season in that department. The franchise record for field goal percentage is 91.3, which Jay Feely set in 2007 when he was 21-of-23.

• With 30 receptions in the first four games, Jarvis Landry is on pace to finish with 120, which would break his own franchise record of 110, which he set in 2015. Landry already owns the top two seasons in terms of receptions — he had 94 catches in 2016.



• Landry’s 13 receptions in the Dolphins’ opener against the Chargers is tied for single-game high in the NFL this season. Arizona’s Larry Fitzgerald had 13 catches against Dallas on Sept. 25.

• Rookie punter Matt Haack is on track to challenge the franchise record for highest net punting average in a season. Haack is at 42.0 through four games, just below the team-record 42.4 average posted by Brandon Fields in 2013. Haack’s gross average of 47.4 would stand as the fifth-highest in franchise history behind three seasons by Fields (including his team-record 50.2 average in 2012) and one by Matt Darr.



• Haack’s 459 punting yards against Tennessee on Sunday represents the second-highest single-game total in the NFL this season. The highest? Tennessee’s Brett Kern against the Dolphins on Sunday with 549 yards.



• Safety Reshad Jones is tied for the NFL lead with his two fumble recoveries, both of which came Sunday against Tennessee. Detroit linebacker Tahir Whitehead and Houston linebacker Jadeveon Clowney also have two fumble recoveries.





• With 261 rushing yards through four games, Jay Ajayi is on pace to finish the season with 1,044. That would make him the third running back in Dolphins history with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, joining Larry Csonka (1971-73) and Ricky Williams (2002-03).