Inside The Numbers

Here were some of the numbers that stood out in the first quarter of the season.
• The Dolphins find themselves with a 2-2 record after four games for the first time since 2014 after starting 1-3 each of the past two seasons.
• The 16-10 victory against Tennessee on Sunday extended the Dolphins’ franchise record of consecutive victories in games decided by seven points or less to 10 games. The streak started with the 30-24 overtime victory against Cleveland in Week 3 of the 2016 season.
• The Dolphins are one of two teams in the NFL to not allow a single point in the first quarter so far this season. The other is Denver under first-year head coach Vance Joseph, who last season was the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator.
• The 67 points allowed by the Dolphins is the lowest total through four games since 2004 when the Dolphins allowed 63 points in the first four games. The Dolphins allowed 89 points in their first four games last season.
• The Dolphins are eighth in the NFL in total defense, giving up an average of 309.5 yards per game. That figure would represent the Dolphins’ best showing since 2010 when they allowed 309.3 yards per game.
With 30 receptions in the first four games,
• Landry’s 13 receptions in the Dolphins’ opener against the Chargers is tied for single-game high in the NFL this season. Arizona’s Larry Fitzgerald had 13 catches against Dallas on Sept. 25.
Rookie punter
• Haack’s 459 punting yards against Tennessee on Sunday represents the second-highest single-game total in the NFL this season. The highest? Tennessee’s Brett Kern against the Dolphins on Sunday with 549 yards.
Safety
With 261 rushing yards through four games,
• With 10 sacks through four games, the Dolphins are on pace to finish with 40, which would be their highest total since 2013 when they had 42. The Dolphins recorded 32 sacks in 2016 after recording 31 and 39 the previous two seasons.
With three sacks on the season,
• The Dolphins’ six sacks against Tennessee on Sunday is tied for third-highest total in the NFL this season. The top two both occurred on the first Sunday of the regular season when Jacksonville had 10 sacks against Houston, and Pittsburgh had seven sacks against Cleveland.
• The Dolphins rank fourth in rushing defense through Week 5 of the NFL season and they’re third in rushing yards per attempt. The Dolphins are allowing opponents only 3.1 yards per carry, on pace to break the franchise record of 3.29 yards allowed in 2003.