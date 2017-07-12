Introducing The NINE hosted by Aston Martin Residences at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way

MIAMI – High-end luxury living meets high-flying football and other sports and entertainment events at Hard Rock Stadium thanks to a new partnership between the Miami Dolphins and G&G Business Developments.

Representatives from both entities got together Thursday at the sales center for Aston Martin Residences at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way to announce that the nine customized open-air suites between the 30-yard lines will now be called The NINE hosted by Aston Martin Residences at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way.The suites bring the ultimate in luxury hospitality and are connected to a private club designed by the Rockwell Group. NINE members receive a complimentary car service, private entrance and a dedicated game day concierge in addition to other special access and upgraded food packages.

This is just the latest part of what has been a $500 million renovation of the stadium by Dolphins owner Steve Ross and G&G Business Developments CEO German Coto felt the partnership was a natural one.“We admire very much the passion the Dolphins have and how they are renovating Hard Rock Stadium,” Coto said. “We’re creating a luxury tower that also has to do with hospitality, so that’s the common denominator both of us have is we want to offer the best and most luxurious hospitality to our clients. The passion the Dolphins have for sports is the same as the passion we have for developing a project of this scale.”

Pairing the Aston Martin Residences with the Miami Dolphins was a goal of Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Todd Kline because of how it will reflect the organization’s commitment to excellence.“Members of The NINE hosted by Aston Martin Residences are going to be excited to see the brand and to see that we plan to continue to deliver on our promise of an elevated luxury experience,” Kline said. “It’s something that has not really existed anywhere, we believe, in global sport as far as the attention to detail of what those club members are desiring out of their hospitality experience.”