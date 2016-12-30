It Was A Big Week For Scott

This has been, to say the least, a very good week forIt began with him making his NFL debut against the Buffalo Bills and was followed a few days later by the bowl victory for his alma mater, the University of Miami, the school’s first in a decade.“It was great definitely knowing that I played with those boys and how hard they work,” Scott said. “I just think it was well needed definitely for the guys that are coming out and the guys that are staying and definitely helps them for next year.”The rookie wide receiver actually was more matter-of-fact when it came to his own achievement.Three days after being promoted from the practice squad, Scott dressed on game day and got into the game with six plays on special teams.“It was great being out there, but now it’s over with,” Scott said. “Now, I’ve just got to build on that and keep moving forward and not just look at that as a success.”Scott said there were no butterflies, or very few, before the game because of his experience playing in preseason games.Scott didn’t record any statistics in the game, but said he overall was satisfied with his performance.“I could fix things up, there’s always something to fix, but for the most part, I feel like I did OK,” he said. “That’s what I’m going to tell myself. I’m always going to stay unsatisfied.”Scott was among the final cuts after having four catches for 37 yards in the preseason, but showed enough as an undrafted free agent that the Dolphins kept him on the practice squad the whole season before activating him.The next step for Scott will be getting snaps on offense, but he says he’s in no hurry.“I don’t want to think that far,” he said. “I’m just going to go to work every day.”