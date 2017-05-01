James Looking To Build Off 2016

With the 2017 NFL draft now a thing of the past, the focus for the Miami Dolphins and every team in the league goes back to the offseason program.For tackle Ja’Wuan James, three years removed from being a first-round pick himself, that means continue to try to find a way to get better and build on his strong finish last season.“(The goal is) just being consistent when you’re talking about that rhythm,” James said. “Just being in that rhythm, doing your technique right all the time. A lot of times I’d rely on my athleticism. Now I want to get to a point where I’m a technician and my athleticism can help me. I want to just make sure I’m doing the right thing every time. I just want to get that consistency.”Though he’s still only 24 years old, James is preparing for his fourth season with the Dolphins, who made him the 19th overall selection in the 2014 draft and picked up Monday the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.James has started all 39 games he has played in first three NFL seasons, plus the playoff game at Pittsburgh last January. He’s looking to build off the 2016 season, both individually and from a team standpoint.“To have everybody back in the building now, we’re having fun again just being around each other,” said James, who will be 25 on June 3. “We left all excited winning the amount of games we did. The playoff game hurt us, but I feel like everybody is in good spirits ready for this season.“It’s part of that new culture we keep talking about, that winning culture. We expect to win every game and we’re working to win every game. That’s what we’re doing. We’re working hard right now to build confidence. When you go out there and play with confidence, you feel like nobody can touch us.”For the offensive line, one of the biggest accomplishments last season was paving the way for’s breakout season, which included three 200-yard games, a 1,000-yard season and a Pro Bowl invitation.“It definitely was great, especially how the season started,” James said. “We weren’t doing too much in the run game and Jay did a tremendous job coming and working, working hard. We really relied on all five of each other and even the two, three other guys who came in and played late in the season, they did a great job filling in. You only get judged on so many things as an offensive lineman — protecting your quarterback and your running backs. I feel like we were definitely proud to have Jay get 1,000 yards.”James again is expected to be a mainstay on the offensive line in the fall, he said he was looking forward to playing the role of mentor if need be.Already, he’s had discussions with 2016 first-round pickregarding the latter’s move from left guard to left tackle.“We’ve already gone through a lot of that, just talking about it with him transitioning now to tackle,” James said. “The plays are the same, but when you’re playing guard or tackle, it’s a little different. So I’m helping him with that and also we’re just competing with each other every day. We talk about it all the time; we’ve got to push each other. We’re just getting started. We have a lot of work to do, so we’re going to keep pushing each other and competing with each other every day.”