The Dolphins have another Hall of Famer.Jason Taylor, who spent 13 of his 15 NFL seasons with the Dolphins, was announced Saturday as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017.The remainder of the Class of 2017 consists of kicker Morten Andersen; running back Terrell Davis; safety Kenny Easley; owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones; running back LaDainian Tomlinson; and quarterback Kurt Warner.Taylor is the first Dolphins player elected to the Hall of Fame since Dan Marino in 2005. Taylor becomes the Dolphins’ 10th Hall of Fame member, as he joins Coach Don Shula, quarterback Bob Griese, running back Larry Csonka, center Jim Langer, guard Larry Little, linebacker Nick Buoniconti, center Dwight Stephenson, wide receiver Paul Warfield and Marino. Four other Hall of Fame members — Bill Parcells, Junior Sean, Thurman Thomas and Cris Carter — spent time with the Dolphins after making their biggest contributions for other franchises.Among Dolphins Hall of Famers, Taylor is the fifth to be elected in his first year of eligibility, as he joined Shula, Marino, Langer and Warfield. He’s the 10th defensive lineman elected to the Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, joining Joe Greene, Deacon Jones, Bob Lilly, Gino Marchetti, Merlin Olsen, Warren Sapp, Bruce Smith, Randy White and Reggie White.The 2017 Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will take place Saturday, Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio.A third-round pick out of Akron in the 1997 NFL draft, Taylor ended his career in 2011 as the Dolphins’ all-time leader in sacks and forced fumbles.A six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time AP All-Pro first-team choice, Taylor was named the 2006 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and was selected as the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2007.Among Taylor’s other notable career accomplishments:• He recorded double-digit sacks six times during an eight-year span (2000-07).• He led the NFL in sacks in 2002 with a career-high 18.5.• He recorded most sacks than any player in the NFL from 2000 until the end of his career in 2011.• He shares the NFL career record for opponent fumble recoveries with 29.• He owns the NFL record with six fumble returns for touchdowns.• He was named Dolphins MVP four times.• He was selected as a member of the 2000s All-Decade team.