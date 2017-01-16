Jones Always Found A Way To Contribute

Pro Bowl safety’ season may have ended after the victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers in mid-October that started the Dolphins’ six-game winning streak, but that doesn’t mean he still didn’t find a way to contribute to the team’s memorable year.During the season wrap-up press conference at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday, Head Coach Adam Gase discussed what Jones meant to his teammates even after he was placed on injured reserve.“I was so impressed with how he helped lead our guys even though he wasn’t playing,” Gase said. “He stood next to me before every game and he was such a lightning rod for energy for our guys. He tried to help our young players as much as he possibly could. It was great for me to see a guy that it hurt him so bad to not be out there with everybody. But those guys, they felt his positive energy every week on the sideline. He was always out at practice and making sure guys were competing and giving it everything they had.”Jones’ season officially ended Oct. 19 when he was put on IR because of a shoulder injury.The transaction came three days after Jones, who ended up having surgery, recorded his first interception of the season in that 15-point victory against the Steelers.“Every time I would see him,” Gase said, “he’d tell me how he could play that game, which always kind of hurt me a little bit, because I’m thinking, ‘You’re pretty good. Don’t tell me that.’ ”Because of the injury, Jones wasn’t able to build on his 2015 season, which ended with the first Pro Bowl appearance of his career.The 2010 fifth-round pick still was able to find a way to grow as a player in 2016 despite the injury setback.“Guys respect him so much,” Gase said. “He’s such a good player. Seeing him develop as a leader, that was something that was very impressive to see. … We developed a great relationship. He has been a guy that I’ve really enjoyed being around this season.”