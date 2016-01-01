Joseph's Focus Is Squarely On Steelers

Dolphins defensive coordinator has been mentioned as a candidate for some of the six head-coaching openings in the NFL

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Thursday he “absolutely” would love becoming a head coach in the NFL, but the only thing on his mind this week is trying to help the Dolphins stop the Pittsburgh Steelers offense.



Joseph has been mentioned as a candidate for some of the six head-coaching openings in the NFL, and Head Coach Adam Gase said Monday the Dolphins have received requests from teams to interview Joseph once league rules allow.



“It’s flattering,” Joseph said. “It’s flattering when teams have interest in you. But for me, I’ve got one focus this week and that’s the Pittsburgh Steelers. That’s my sole focus. My thought process has not gone there. It won’t go there. My job now is to beat Pittsburgh. That’s my focus.”



Joseph interviewed for the head-coaching position with Denver in 2015 before the Broncos hired Gary Kubiak to replace John Fox.



Joseph, who was then the defensive backs coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, interviewed for that position one day after Denver interviewed their first candidate — Adam Gase.



The Broncos later wanted to hire Joseph as their defensive coordinator, but were blocked by the Bengals. One year later, Joseph joined Gase’s staff after he was hired by the Dolphins.



Joseph is in his first year as a defensive coordinator, but didn’t hide his desire to someday be an NFL head coach.



“Would I like to be? Absolutely,” he said. “But right now, again, I’m focused on Pittsburgh. That’s my mind-set. That’s my time right now. I haven’t spent one moment on the future. The future for me is Sunday at 1.”



Based on NFL rules, Joseph will be allowed to interview for head-coaching positions Jan. 15 if the Dolphins defeat the Steelers on Sunday or after their postseason run ends. The teams looking for new head coaches are Buffalo, Denver, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco.



Joseph, who spent the previous 10 seasons as a defensive backs coach with the 49ers (2006-10), Texans (2011-13) and Bengals (2014-15), has played a major role in the Dolphins being able to rebound from a 1-4 start to reach the postseason.



“He’s done a good job putting those guys in the right position,” Gase said. “From where we started and how’ve grown through the year, guys being in and out, losing some key players, he’s done a good job trying to make the necessary changes throughout the year.”