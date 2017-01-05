Landry And Brown Share A Common Bond

The playoff game will match two of the best wide receivers in the NFL, two guys who happen to train together and have become good friends.and Antonio Brown both finished in the top 10 in the league this season in receptions and receiving yards, and there are several reasons for their success, including obviously natural ability.But there’s also little doubt that both owe some of their success to the intense workouts they have been doing together in the summer in South Florida.“Man, they’re really intense,” Brown said in a conference call with South Florida media this week. “They’re about two hours. We hit the field. Cone drills, routes, competitive cone drills and routes, one-on-one with the DBs. I was really grateful to see us have great seasons and for it to pay off and to be able to play against each other in the postseason, that’s even more exciting.”Landry explained that the connection was obvious because both players spent a lot of time in South Florida, Landry because he plays for the Dolphins and Brown because he’s a Miami native who attended Norland High School.Once they started working out together, they quickly developed a mutual respect and it eventually turned into a friendship.“Man, that’s my brother,” Brown said. “We’re not only close on the field, but off the field. He loves to work. You can see it on the film. He just had a new baby girl. We push each other every summer in Miami. We’re like sponges. I learn from him; he learns from me. I’m just grateful to have a relationship with him. We make each other better year in and year out from the work that we put in and how we inspire each other.”Brown has emerged as one of the most dynamic receivers in the NFL, but Landry also has some traits that Brown admires.“Man, he’s a tough player,” Brown said. “I know one thing about him is he’s resilient. He’s got a resilient work ethic. He wants to be great. He’s got that great attitude and approach of always wanting to get better, always hungry and never being content. If I can learn one thing from him it’s always stay hungry.“When I watch his game some of the things I see from him is he won’t be denied, the breaking tackles, the running guys over. When I watch his game, his game speaks volumes, a guy who won’t go down easy, breaks a lot of tackles, catches the ball with his hands, runs guys over. He always gains yards after the catch. He’s resilient. He’s always playing big.”