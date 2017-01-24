Landry Feeling Blessed At Pro Bowl

joined Dolphins teammatesandfor another practice Wednesday, though this one was totally different from the past five months.This practice at Camping World Stadium in Orlando was a lot more laid-back for all the players getting ready for the 2017 Pro Bowl.For Landry, this will mark his second consecutive Pro Bowl appearance, but it’s clear he still relishes the experience.“Absolutely,” he said. “Blessed to be around these guys and have the opportunity to represent the Miami Dolphins.”Landry is one of the fiercest competitors in the NFL, but the intensity level clearly isn’t quite the same for the annual postseason all-star game.That was obvious by Landry’s answer when Dolphins teammateasked him for his plans for this week.Said Landry: “Just relax, enjoy my family, meet a couple of guys, build a couple of relationships and represent Miami.”