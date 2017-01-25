Landry Wins Pro Bowl "Best Hands" Competition

got the best of his good buddy Odell Beckham Jr. at the Pro Bowl.In a development that should surprise no one who has watched Landry since he joined the Dolphins, Landry won the Pro Bowl’s Best Hands competition at Camping World Stadium on Thursday.Landry beat Beckham’s time for making a set number of catches, clinching the victory with — what else? — a one-handed catch of a pass from Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith.Ever the competitor, Landry punctuated the victory with an emphatic left-handed spike, which prompted Beckham to jokingly rush in and tackle Landry to the ground.Landry and Beckham, former teammates at LSU, share the NFL record for most catches in a player’s first three seasons with 288.