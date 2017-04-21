Long A "Proud And Lifelong Dolphin"

Jake Long earned Pro Bowl invitations in each of his first four seasons and started all 74 games he played with the Dolphins.

Tackle Jake Long took to Twitter on Monday to announce his retirement after a nine-year NFL career with four teams.



The first of those four teams was the Dolphins, and Long made it clear in his message what the organization means to him.



After the Dolphins made him the first overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft, Long spent five seasons in Miami before closing out his career with stints with the Rams, Falcons and Vikings.



Long earned Pro Bowl invitations in each of his first four seasons and started all 74 games he played with the Dolphins.



“I’d like to thank all of the organizations I got a chance to play for,” Long wrote. “Most of all I want to thank the Miami Dolphins. Mr. (Stephen) Ross, Tony Sparano, and Bill Parcells, Thank You. You believed in me and gave me my first opportunity to live my dream of playing in the NFL. I will always be a proud and lifelong Miami Dolphin!”