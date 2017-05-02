Marc Anthony To Headline ICC First Ever Halftime Show At El Clásico Miami

Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross clearly was serious when he said his upcoming El Clasico Miami would resemble a Super Bowl week.
Just like the Super Bowl game itself, the 2017 International Champions Cup presented by Heineken match of El Clasico Miami between Real Madrid C.F. and FC Barcelona will feature a high-profile musical act.
And who better to handle those duties than global music icon, Marc Anthony.
“Steve and I were talking and discussing who would be the best artist that would draw the greatest audience, that would attract the whole world but particularly this Latin American contingent that we have in Miami,” said Related Group Miami CEO & Co-Founder Jorge Perez, who also serves as an Ambassador of El Clásico Miami. “There’s only person and it’s Marc Anthony. It was an easy decision. We’re very proud. It’s the greatest sporting event in the world and we have the greatest crossover artist that the United States has ever seen. We’re very, very proud of this.”
El Clasico Miami, set for July 29 at Hard Rock Stadium, is presented by Relevant Sports, a division RSE Ventures.
The announcement of Anthony as the halftime performer was made Wednesday night at the Pérez Art Museum Miami. His performance at the sold-out match will be the first to headline a halftime show at any International Champions Cup match.
Anthony called it an opportunity unlike any other he’s had during his performing career.
“There’s no comparison,” he said. “For everything else, there’s been a precedent. There’s no precedent for this. Miami is going to be the epicenter of the planet that night. Yes, I’ve taken on very uncomfortable responsibilities in the past, but being the first, I just have to show up, I have to be ready. I believe that I have the experience to handle it. We’ll see that night.
“But what an honor! This is great for Miami. This is great for the organization and I think it speaks to the quality if you stop and you think about … on every single level, it’s 80 levels of just the highest quality that the world has to offer and the world is going to see that it was born here in Miami. And we’re going to come through. And what an honor just to be a part of Miami being the epicenter of the globe that night. Now it’s my turn to go warm up. I have a couple of months to go, go warm up and get ready, but I assure you, I won’t let you down.”
Anthony is one of the most influential performing artists of his time, and an ambassador of Latin music and culture at a global level with social media platforms totaling more than 30 million followers. He is a five-time Grammy winner with 26 Billboard chart-topping hits, and he holds the Guinness World Record for best-selling salsa artist and the most No. 1 albums on the Billboard Tropical Albums year-end charts.
He also is a successful actor and philanthropist. Anthony’s foundation, Maestro Cares, addresses the housing, academic and health challenges orphaned children face each day in developing Latin American countries. In 2015, he founded MAGNUS Media, a company with operating divisions for artist management, music publishing, digital and video content creation, television production, a music label, talent agency, a sports division and an entertainment-centric brand marketing practice focused on leveraging the power of top Latino content creators and influencers worldwide.
Anthony said he was excited about performing at Hard Rock Stadium.
“There’s absolutely no better venue,” he said. “You’ve got to stop and think about that. It’s home. I’m home, really. And the way the world is going to see what they’re going to witness that night, I think everybody is at home.
“Come join us and let us show you how to do it, how to have fun. Miami that night is going to be the epicenter of the planet. I’m honored beyond belief that I’m a small part of it.”
Leading up to El Clásico Miami, fans will have a chance to participate in a variety of activities, including concerts, team pep rallies, art and more. These festivities will be hosted in and around Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Beach, Wynwood and Bayfront Park as part of an immersive experience that will provide chances for fans to experience the culture of Miami.
“Marc is not going to let anybody down, believe me,” Perez said. “He’s spectacular. But for Miami, we all need to thank Steve Ross. This guy really has put 100 percent of his money where his mouth is. He is committed to this community. He’s bringing great soccer not just to the United States but to Miami. There isn’t a greater community cheerleader than Steve and I think we just really need to be grateful that he’s owner of the Dolphins.”
For more information about events surrounding El Clasico Miami, visit http://elclasico.internationalchampionscup.com/.
