Marino A Good Quarterback Sounding Board

likely will miss his third consecutive game Sunday when the Dolphins face the New England Patriots in the regular season finale, but he’s trying to find a way to contribute nonetheless.Tannehill has been doing a little throwing to keep his right arm loose but without moving around. Where he’s been able to help is with the mental part of the game.“He’s doing a good job as far as using his information that his experience in the offense, when you’re a quarterback, you’re usually ahead of the curve on most things,” Head Coach Adam Gase said. “He’s got a lot of opportunity to watch probably more film than what he normally has. He’s doing a good job of coaching those guys on the field any time somebody makes a mistake. He can help them and (it’s) just having basically another coach on the field.”Gase has said repeatedly he has no update on Tannehill’s recovery from his knee injury or a timetable because he has told doctors to just tell him when something changes.What is certain is that the Dolphins will be very careful before letting Tannehill play again.“(It’s going to be) when I feel comfortable with what the doctors are telling me that we’re not going to have any kind of injury that could prevent him from hurting his career or hurting his chances to play next year,” Gase said. “So we’re going to be very, very smart.”When it comes to getting input, the Dolphins’ quarterbacks have another great resource at their disposal, and Gase addressed the role Hall of Famer Dan Marino has been playing in the meeting room.“He’s there; he’s a good sounding board, especially for the quarterbacks,” Gase said. “I’ve always enjoyed talking to him because he has a great perspective of anything we’ve ever discussed. I’ve always liked watching film with him and getting his two cents on things. It’s interesting how football has evolved so much since he’s played and he kind of explained to me how guys used to play compared to how they play it now. He’s seen so much football over his time and he always gives the quarterbacks a piece of advice that seems so small at the time. It’s a big deal because it’s the way he saw it, and the way he saw things was special.“He’s always trying to help those guys and he doesn’t … You almost have to ask him, though. You have to ask him what he would think or how he would see it because he won’t just … He’s not overbearing in that way. He’s almost reserved and he waits for you to come to him.”Gase drew some laughs when he provided an example of something Marino once told the quarterbacks.“Well, I know if that seam route is even close to being open, he’ll just say, bang that in there,” Gase said. “As a coach, you’re always kind of like, ‘Ah, Dan. You could do that…'”