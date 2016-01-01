Matchup Memories: Dolphins - Falcons

Five snapshots from the Dolphins-Falcons series …

This was the most lopsided Dolphins victory in the series. In a late Sunday afternoon game at the Orange Bowl, the Dolphins rolled to a 42-7 victory thanks to a balanced offense that produced 194 yards rushing and 167 receiving. Don Nottingham rushed for 87 yards and three touchdowns, while Benny Malone ran for 107 yards and a score. Paul Warfield and Jim Mandich caught touchdown passes.

Veteran Bob Griese came off the bench to replace starting quarterback Don Strock and engineered a spirited fourth-quarter comeback. The Dolphins trailed 17-3 in the fourth quarter before Griese threw touchdown passes to tight ends Bruce Hardy and Ronnie Lee, and Uwe von Schamann then kicked a game-winning 27-yard field goal.

The 1992 Dolphins began the season with a 6-0 record, and the fifth of those victories was a close call against the Falcons at the Orange Bowl. Cornerback Vestee Jackson’s interception return for a touchdown helped the Dolphins erase a 17-7 deficit and they held on for a 21-17 victory when they held on downs after Atlanta had driven to the Miami 15-yard line in the final two minutes.

The Dolphins won in thrilling fashion as Dan Marino threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Irving Fryar with 11 seconds left for a 21-20 victory after the two-point conversion attempt failed. The touchdown capped an eight-play, 72-yard game-winning drive that began after the Dolphins defense made a game-saving fourth-down stop. Leading 20-15, Atlanta faced a fourth-and-1 from the Miami 27-yard line and bypassed a field goal attempt to go for the first down. But Bryan Cox stuffed running back Craig “Ironhead” Heyward for no gain to set the stage for Marino’s heroics.

This was the Dolphins’ 2013 home opener and they came in with a 2-0 record. Quarterbackhelped make it 3-0 when he drove the Dolphins 75 yards in 13 plays before throwing a game-winning 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dion Sims with 38 seconds remaining. Defensive back Jimmy Wilson then clinched the victory when he intercepted Matt Ryan at the Atlanta 39-yard line.