Matchup Memories: Dolphins - Jets

Five snapshots from the Dolphins-Jets series, focusing on games played in New York/New Jersey …

1. Oct. 19, 1975 — We start off with the most lopsided Dolphins victory in the series, a 43-0 victory at Shea Stadium. It was one of four Dolphins shutouts in the 1970s where they scored more than 40 points. The Dolphins rushed for 261 yards in that game, while the defense produced eight takeaways, including three interceptions by cornerback Curtis Johnson. The Jets coach that day was Charley Winner, who later would spend 11 seasons (1981-91) in the Dolphins front office.





2. Nov. 27, 1994 — This was the famous “Fake Spike” game when the Dolphins scored the game-winning touchdown when Dan Marino threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Mark Ingram when everybody except for Marino and Ingram expected the Hall of Fame quarterback to spike the ball to kill the clock. What some fans might not remember is that it was Ingram’s fourth touchdown catch of the game, which tied a team record first set by Paul Warfield in 1973. The touchdown also helped the Dolphins complete their comeback from a 24-6 third-quarter deficit.





3. Oct. 23, 2000 — It’s impossible to talk about Dolphins road games against the Jets and not mention the “Monday Night Miracle.” In a game that lasted 4 hours, 10 minutes, the Dolphins took a 30-7 lead into the fourth quarter, only to watch the Jets rally to force overtime. The Dolphins had the ball first in overtime, but Jay Fiedler was intercepted by Marcus Coleman, who then fumbled to give the ball back to Miami. The Dolphins then marched to the New York 43-yard line when Coleman came up with another interception. The Dolphins weren’t as fortunate that time. Vinny Testaverde threw a 28-yard pass to Wayne Chrebet on third down to put the Jets in field goal range and kicker Jeff Hall ended the marathon game with a field goal that gave New York a 40-37 victory.





4. Dec. 28, 2008 — This perhaps was the Dolphins’ most significant road victory ever against the Jets because it gave them the AFC East title, just one season removed from finishing with a 1-15 record. It was especially gratifying for quarterback Chad Pennington, who had joined the Dolphins in August after being released by New York. Defensive end Phillip Merling scored on an interception return for the Dolphins, who also got a touchdown from tight end Anthony Fasano in his first stint in Miami.





5. Nov. 1, 2009 — This one was a wild one, as the Dolphins pulled out a 30-25 victory despite being outgained 378-104. The difference was three returns for touchdowns, including kickoff returns of 100 and 101 yards by Ted Ginn Jr., to go along with a 48-yard fumble return by Jason Taylor.