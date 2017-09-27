Matchup Memories: Dolphins - Saints

Five snapshots from the Dolphins-Saints series …

— The second meeting ever between the Dolphins and Saints took place at Tulane Stadium and the Dolphins left New Orleans with a 21-0 shutout victory. The game ended perhaps the most dominant four-game defensive stretch in franchise history — 10 points allowed in four games. Hall of Famer Bob Griese threw three touchdown passes that day to outduel Saints quarterback Archie Manning, who of course is the father of Peyton and Eli Manning.

— Griese again got the better of Manning on this day at the Orange Bowl, but he came off the bench to do it. Rookie David Woodley started at quarterback for the Dolphins, but they found themselves trailing 16-0 in the fourth quarter before Griese engineered a comeback that produced a 21-16 victory. Running back Delvin Williams scored the game-winning touchdown on a 6-yard run.

— With Dan Marino nursing an injury, Bernie Kosar got the start at quarterback for the Dolphins and put up big numbers in a 33-30 shootout loss at the Louisiana Superdome. Kosar ended up with 368 passing yards, the highest total for a Dolphins quarterback other than Marino in the entire 1990s.

— The Dolphins trailed 10-3 in the second quarter in this late Sunday afternoon game at Pro Player Stadium before Marino and O.J. McDuffie took care of business. The three of them hooked up for three touchdown passes and the Dolphins ended up with an easy 30-10 victory. What made this game significant was that Marino’s second touchdown pass to McDuffie, a 7-yard connection in the fourth quarter, made him the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 400 career touchdown passes.

— This game was notable for a couple of reasons, the first being that it was moved from the Superdome to Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because of Hurricane Katrina. The second was that it was the last season before Drew Brees became the Saints’ starting quarterback. Aaron Brooks started at quarterback that day for New Orleans, and the Dolphins sacked him six times in a 21-6 victory. One of those sacks produced a safety when Kevin Carter dropped Brooks in the end zone in the third quarter.