Matchup Memories: Dolphins - Titans

Five snapshots from the Dolphins-Titans series …

— This Monday night game at the Houston Astrodome will go down as one of the most exciting in Dolphins history, even if it did end in a loss. Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese had a career-high 349 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Oilers, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the running of Hall of Famer Earl Campbell, who finished with 199 yards and four touchdowns. Campbell’s last score was an 81-yard run that gave the Oilers their final points in their 35-30 victory.

— This was the Sam Madison show. The Dolphins cornerback intercepted Tennessee quarterback Steve McNair three times in Miami’s 17-0 victory, the only shutout in the series. With Dan Marino sidelined by an injury, Damon Huard started at quarterback for the Dolphins in this Sunday night game at Pro Player Stadium and he threw touchdown passes to wide receiver Tony Martin and Stanley Pritchett.

— This was another Sunday night game, the season opener at Adelphia Coliseum in Nashville, to be precise. The game will be remembered for Jay Fiedler’s 65-yard touchdown pass to running back Lamar Smith but even more so for Zach Thomas’ interception return for a touchdown (complete with dive into the end zone) that gave the Dolphins a 31-14 lead midway through the quarter. The Dolphins hung on for a 31-23 victory after Tennessee scored twice and had the ball at midfield for one desperation heave into the end zone.

— The Dolphins beat the Titans 29-17 at Sun Life Stadium in a game that will be remembered for a run of bad luck at quarterback. Veteran Chad Pennington made his first start of the season for the Dolphins but left the game in the first quarter after sustaining a shoulder injury that would end his career. Chad Henne, who had started the first eight games of the season, came in to replace Pennington but also left because of an injury. That brought in third quarterback Tyler Thigpen to finish out the game. The three Dolphins QBs combined to pass for 323 yards that day, with tight endgaining 107 yards on five catches.

— This game at Nissan Stadium marked the debut of Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell and the result was a spirited effort that produced the most lopsided victory in the series.’s four sacks (all in the second quarter),’ interception return for a touchdown, and Lamar Miller’s 113 rushing yards with one touchdown were the highlights in the 38-10 victory.