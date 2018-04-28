Miami Dolphins, AARP Foundation Host Fifth Annual Million Meal Pack

– The Miami Dolphins and AARP Foundation teamed up for the 5th Annual Million Meal Pack at the Rick Case Arena at Nova Southeastern University. Participants packed 1,017,504 meals that will be delivered by U.S. Hunger to older adults in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. On hand to help pack meals were AARP Foundation President Lisa Marsh Ryerson, Miami Dolphins Vice Chair, President & CEO Tom Garfinkel, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum, Head Coach Adam Gase, coaches, staff and both current and former players, including Larry Ball, Jake Brendal, Donald Brown, Bob Brudzinski,, Troy Drayton, Roy Foster, Trent Gamble, Oronde Gadsden, Sean Hill,, Ja’Wuan James, Jim Jensen,, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie,, Ed Perry, Ken Poole, Steve Potter, Twan Russell, Bryant Salter,, Pat Surtain,, Jed Weaver, Shawn Wooden,“The Miami Dolphins are dedicated to be being off field champions in the community, but today the community is the true champion,” Miami Dolphins Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Jehn said. “Today we packed one million meals that will stay right here in South Florida, and through our thriving partnership with AARP Foundation – more than five million nutritious meals over five years have supported those in need. This is a testament to our players, alumni, coaches, fans and South Florida – coming together for a unified mission to end hunger.”“The importance of this event can’t be overstated,” AARP Foundation President Lisa Marsh Ryerson said. “More than 700,000 seniors in Florida struggle to get enough nutritious food on a daily basis. Working with the Miami Dolphins, and with the help of outstanding local volunteers, we can help vulnerable older adults in South Florida meet this most basic, essential need.”At the Million Meal Pack, more than 4,906 enthusiastic volunteers worked an assembly line to pack nutritious Jambalaya meals of red lentils, rice, dehydrated vegetables and pink Himalayan salt. Volunteers also were invited to take part in a Community Fair as a thank you for their service. The fair’s lively atmosphere featured live music, football activities, performances by the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders and chances to win prizes. Participants were also able to learn about additional volunteer opportunities to serve their senior neighbors though interactive demonstrations, speakers and take-home materials.Together, AARP Foundation and the Miami Dolphins have built a volunteer community committed to serving low-income older adults in South Florida. As the presenting sponsor of the Miami Dolphins Special Teams program – the largest volunteer program in the National Football League – AARP Foundation has helped execute numerous service events in South Florida and has positively impacted the region in an effort to help older adults facing challenges with hunger, isolation, income and housing needs through targeted and customized events to address these issues.