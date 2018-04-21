Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders Select 38 Women To Advance To Training Camp

Miami Gardens, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders today hosted final auditions at Hard Rock Stadium and 38 women advanced as Training Camp Candidates. The ladies will participate in a 12-week boot camp that consists of interview skills, team building, performance training and professional development. Cuts are possible during the training camp period.



These 38 ladies were chosen from 53 Miami auditions finalists, as well as 22 returning cheerleaders. The 75 participants in the finals represented 12 countries. The 38 women advancing to training camp represent Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, Mexico, Philippines, U.K. and U.S.



For further information, please visit www.DolphinsCheerleaders.com.