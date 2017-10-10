Miami Dolphins Name DeGuglielmo Senior Offensive Assistant

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have named Dave DeGuglielmo senior offensive assistant.



DeGuglielmo (pronounced day-GHOUL-yell-mo) returns to Miami after he spent the 2009-11 seasons as the Dolphins offensive line coach. He brings 25 years of experience coaching the offensive line – 12 years in the NFL and 13 at the college level. DeGuglielmo has coached two Super Bowl champions, serving as the assistant offensive line coach for the New York Giants when they won Super Bowl XLII following the 2007 season and as the New England Patriots offensive line coach for their Super Bowl XLIX win following the 2014 season.



Most recently, DeGuglielmo was the assistant offensive line coach for the San Diego Chargers in 2016. His unit helped running back Melvin Gordon rush for 997 yards and 10 touchdowns while protecting quarterback Philip Rivers, who threw for 4,386 yards and 33 touchdowns.



In 2014-15, DeGuglielmo served as offensive line coach for the New England Patriots. His offensive line enabled the Patriots offense to finish in the top third in the NFL in every major category in their championship season in 2014. The offensive line allowed just 26 sacks, tied for fourth in the NFL.



As offensive line coach with the New York Jets in 2012, DeGuglielmo helped the offense rush for 1,896 yards, the 12th-most in the NFL that season.



From 2009-11, DeGuglielmo was the offensive line coach for the Dolphins. In his three years with the Dolphins, he tutored tackle Jake Long to three Pro Bowl appearances and two starts. Long became the first Dolphins offensive lineman since tackle Richmond Webb (1990-96) to be selected to three straight Pro Bowls. In 2011, running back Reggie Bush (1,086 rushing yards) and wide receiver Brandon Marshall (1,124 receiving yards) became the first 1,000-yard rushing/receiving duo in team history.



DeGuglielmo spent five seasons (2004-08) as a member of the New York Giants staff. DeGuglielmo joined the Giants in 2004 as the assistant offensive line/quality control coach before being elevated to assistant offensive line coach in 2005. During his tenure (2004-08), the Giants consistently ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in several rushing categories. The Giants were one of only four NFL teams to have put together a 4.0-yard average per rush attempt or better each of his last four seasons (2005-08). Also during this four-year stretch, the Giants allowed 28 or fewer sacks each year and qualified for the playoffs four consecutive years for the first time in franchise history. In 2008, the team led the league and established a franchise record with 2,518 rushing yards and 5.0 yards per carry. DeGuglielmo also assisted in tutoring 2009 Pro Bowl selections guard Chris Snee and center Shaun O’Hara, the first Giants offensive linemen named to the Pro Bowl since guard Ron Stone in 2001.



Prior to entering the NFL coaching ranks, DeGuglielmo spent 13 seasons at the collegiate level, including the final five at South Carolina (1999-2003) under Hall of Fame Coach Lou Holtz, where he tutored the offensive line for two years (1999, 2003), and the offensive tackles and tight ends for the balance (2000-02). Before joining South Carolina, he spent two seasons as the offensive line coach for the University of Connecticut (1997-98), where the Huskies appeared in the 1998 NCAA 1-AA playoffs, the first postseason appearance in school history and the first and only 10 win season in school history. Prior to that, DeGuglielmo spent four seasons (1993-96) at his alma mater Boston University, the first three as offensive line coach and the final one as offensive line/assistant head coach. DeGuglielmo began his coaching career at Boston College, spending two seasons with the Eagles (1991-92), where he was the school’s graduate assistant offensive line coach under Tom Coughlin.



DeGuglielmo grew up in Lexington, Massachusetts, and was a four-year letterwinning offensive lineman at Boston University (1987-90), while playing both the guard and center positions. A two-time Yankee Conference All-Academic Player and a First Team All-New England selection, he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1990 and a master’s degree in 1991. He and his wife, Kimberly Ann, have a daughter, Saige Ashley.