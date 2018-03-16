Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Hosts Second Player Business Combine

New York, N.Y. -- For the second straight year, Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross held a business combine designed to assist Dolphins players who have shown interest in such areas as real estate, technology, fashion, business operations, business development and investing.
Quotes
Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross "Any organization works best when the people know that the head of the organization cares about them. I thought it was incumbent on me and a responsibility that I had to show them the opportunities they can have when they finish their careers. The feedback from this program has been terrific. What we want to do is help them find something that they have the same passion for as they do when they are playing football. These are smart young guys that really want to succeed. I think every team should do this and it is a very important initiative that all owners should follow. "
Sam Young "I just think this was a great opportunity to take advantage of the ability and relationships to put yourselves in a different environment and be able to grow. We talk about coaches all of the time and having a coach or mentor in the locker room. Well, it's about having a mentor off the field too. Everyone has to transition away from the game eventually and have a coach off the field to help you make the best of it. This is extremely unique. Stephen has been great in allowing us to come here and open up his companies. It takes us out of our comfort zone and shows how much he cares about us not only as players, but as people."