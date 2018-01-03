Miami Dolphins Sign Owusu To Futures Contract

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Francis Owusu to a reserve/futures contract.



Owusu spent the 2017 offseason and training camp with Miami before being waived with an injury settlement on Aug. 18. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on May 5, 2017. Owusu was a four-year letterman (2013-16) and one-year starter at Stanford, where he played in 50 career games with 14 starts. He recorded career totals of 34 receptions for 482 yards (14.2 avg.) and three touchdowns.



