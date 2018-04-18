Miami Dolphins Uniforms: Historically Modern

The Dolphins unveiled a new look for their uniform Thursday, one that retains the classic look that has been a trademark of the organization while adding a modern, vibrant touch.



Rather than an overhaul, the uniform change can better be described as a tweak.



The Dolphins again will be using their throwback uniforms for a couple of games in 2018 as a way to celebrate the history of the franchise. The throwbacks, which have proven very popular with Dolphins fans, will be worn for big games. The Dolphins wore their throwbacks last season for the big Monday night victory against the New England Patriots in December and for their season finale against the Buffalo Bills.



The overall design of the uniform will remain as it was before, with the same font, numbers and logo. The two significant updates involve going to a darker orange and removing the marine blue from the outlines of the stripes, numbers and names.



“I feel less is more when it comes to uniforms,” running back Kenyan Drake said. “When we put on these new jerseys on and touch the field for the first time, I feel it will give us and the fans a taste of how something so simple can look so sharp.”



The uniform’s primary aqua color of the will remain the same, while the darker orange represents a nod to the franchise’s history.



The idea behind pulling the blue out of the numbers and stripes, a simple but significant change, was to bring the look of the uniform closer to the Miami Dolphins look of old with a modern evolution, while adding a level of simplicity.



“They’re dope,” cornerback Bobby McCain said. “They’re really dope. We’re excited to play in them, excited for the fans to see them. It should be an exciting year for us and for the fans and the Dolphins community.”

