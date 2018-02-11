Michael Thomas To Work On Capitol Hill

Dolphins safetyis going to be spending some time on Capitol Hill over the next three weeks.Thomas will be working in the office of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who serves the 18th District of Texas as part of the NFL Players Association Externship, which began Monday.Thomas is one of 41 players who will be working for 20 different organizations in the NFLPA Externship's fifth year.

Over the next three weeks, current and transitioning NFL players will be provided practical experience in the workforce and insight into areas they may want to pursue after football. Externs will spend time with various organizations committed to providing insight into their fields, assigning impactful projects, offering feedback and creating networking opportunities."I'm excited for this externship because it gives me the chance to connect with Congress in our ongoing efforts to create real change in our communities," Thomas said. "It's not every day that you get hands-on experience at this level of politics. I am going to take this opportunity to learn as much as I can while representing those who may feel voiceless in our communities."

The NFLPA fielded a record 110 applications this winter from interested players. After narrowing the applicants, each member of the 2018 NFLPA Externship class was matched with businesses and industries that best fit their interests and career goals."Heading into the fifth year of the program, the NFLPA Externship allows our members to gain hands-on experience in hopes that they discover post-football career interests," said Dana Hammonds Shuler, senior director of the NFLPA's player affairs department. "The players get a chance to build their network and gain the confidence they need for future endeavors. We've recruited some of the best organizations to host our player externs, and they are fully committed to immersing participants in the business world."

At the start and conclusion of the three-week program, the NFLPA will host local externs for a day of professional development, including an address by Executive Director DeMaurice Smith as well as advice for successful job interviewing, building your brand and crafting résumés.The program runs through March 2.