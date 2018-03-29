Mock Draft Round Up 1.0

Mock drafts have taken a turn after the first two weeks of free agency, along with the trade at the top of the draft that saw the New York Jets acquire the third overall selection from the Indianapolis Colts.



For the Dolphins, it seems as though the departure of Ndamukong Suh has convinced many draft analysts throughout the country they will going after a defensive tackle in the first round and there's a name that's become quite popular.



In a study of 23 recent mock drafts, defensive tackle Vita Vea from the University of Washington has emerged as the most popular choice to be the Dolphins' choice with the 11th overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft.



Vea was the choice on eight of the 23 mock drafts, earning almost twice as many votes as any other player.



The second-most popular choice was Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was named on five of the mock drafts, including twice in a scenario where the Dolphins trade up to in the first round. Interestingly, quarterback was the only offensive position selected in the mocks, with Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson each getting one mention.



On defense, safeties were selected three times, including Florida State's Derwin James getting tabbed twice.



The one linebacker mentioned as a Dolphins pick was Virginia Tech's Tremaine Edmunds, the son of former Dolphins tight end Ferrell Edmunds, who the team drafted 30 years ago.



Here's the rundown of those 23 national mock drafts, along with the comments that accompanied their Dolphins picks.



Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

"The Dolphins could look to trade up for a QB, but perhaps one of the top players at the position will be there for them at No. 11."



Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

QB Josh Allen, Wyoming

"This would be a bit of a surprise, but the Dolphins can't continue to rely on Ryan Tannehill ."



Charles Davis, NFL.com

DT Vita Vea, Washington

"Ndamukong Suh might have left the building, but Vea will be an excellent replacement with his stoutness at the point of attack. With a non-stop motor, he'll get downfield to make plays, too."



Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

DT Vita Vea, Washington

"After cutting Ndamukong Suh, the Dolphins could target the big, athletic interior defender as a suitable replacement."



Chad Reuter, NFL.com

DT Vita Vea, Washington

"The Dolphins released Ndamukong Suh, so they have a gaping hole in the middle of the defense. Vea fills the void."



Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com

DT Vita Vea, Washington

"With Ndamukong Suh let go, they need to get a power player inside. Vea is that and he can push the pocket."



Sean Wagner-McGough, CBSSports.com

DT Maurice Hurst, Michigan

"This one's a bit obvious given the Dolphins decided to cut one the game's best defensive tackles in Ndamukong Suh. Hurst looked like a sure-fire first-rounder until the discovery of a heart issue at the combine. However, Hurst has since been cleared to play. So his stock shouldn't be affected.



Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com

DT Vita Vea, Washington

"The Dolphins would consider a quarterback here should one fall to them but with four passers already off the board they address the gaping hole in the middle of their defense created when they released Ndamunkong Suh."



Jared Dubin, CBSSports.com

DT Vita Vea, Washington

"After cutting ties with Ndamukong Suh, the Dolphins are going to need some help up front - especially against the run. Vea is a monster up the middle and can not only penetrate, but occupy blockers and free up lanes for his teammates to make more plays in the backfield."



Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com

QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma (trade with Indianapolis for sixth overall pick)

The Dolphins send their second-round pick (No. 42 overall), their second fourth-round selection (No. 131 overall) and a conditional 2019 fifth-rounder to move from No. 11 to this spot to nab Mayfield. With Bradley Chubb off the board, the Colts are more comfortable moving back.



R.J. White, CBSSports.com

DT Da'Ron Payne, Alabama

"The Dolphins cut ties with Ndamukong Suh, leaving a big hole in the middle of their defense. Luckily, they're situated in a great spot to address it at No. 11, especially if a targeted quarterback doesn't slide to them. Payne is a great run defender who also contributes as a pass-rusher, as he showed in the CFP championship, logging seven quarterback pressures."



Will Brinson, CBSSports.com

QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma (trade with Cleveland for fourth overall pick)

"The Dolphins already have a Big 12 quarterback on the roster, but Ryan Tannehill has been there for five years now and hasn't proven to necessarily be the answer. Mayfield would inject serious life into Adam Gase's offense, and drafting a quarterback would buy the current Miami regime a little time."



Dane Brugler, draftscout.com

LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech

"A high-ceiling linebacker, Edmunds can be a cornerstone defender for the Dolphins' defense, which would also make his father proud, as Ferrell Edmunds was a Pro Bowl tight end for Miami in the early '90s."



Rob Rang, draftscout.com

S Derwin James, Florida State

"Coverage and open-field tackling were season-long issues for the Dolphins, which allowed one of the league's worst touchdown-to-interception ratios in 2017, picking off just nine passes while surrendering 26 scores. After shaking off the rust from missing much of the 2016 season due to injury, James began living up to his billing as the "next Sean Taylor," proving a difference-maker for the Seminoles."



Eric Edholm, Pro Football Weekly

S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

"An unexpected slide for Fitzpatrick benefits the Dolphins, who suddenly would have some long, athletic and aggressive DBs to combat Tom Brady and two possible first-round QBs landing with the other AFC East teams. And, yes, the Dolphins will look seriously at drafting a quarterback of their own. Short of that happening, they land a top-10 player in Fitzpatrick who can play safety, slot corner and even a dime LB spot. Defensive back isn't a huge need with Reshad Jones , T.J. McDonald , Cordrea Tankersley and Xavien Howard in place. But the Dolphins need to stop overreaching for needs and take difference-makers. If they go linebacker, Georgia's Roquan Smith would be an excellent choice, too."



Matt Miller, Bleacher Report

QB Josh Rosen, UCLA

"If Rosen is on the board at No. 11, the Dolphins shouldn't hesitate to draft him. Rosen's mechanics and touch are the best of any quarterback in this class, but there is the issue that some teams may find him brash and hard to deal with. Whether or not Miami feels that way remains to be seen, but this is a franchise doing serious work on quarterbacks. Given Tannehill's injury history and bloated contract, it makes sense that the Dolphins would be willing to move on."



Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report

DT Vita Vea, Washington

"Ndamukong Suh's signing didn't work out like the Miami Dolphins envisioned when the organization made him the highest-paid defender in NFL history. Without Suh, the Dolphins are quite young along the defensive interior and lack a difference-maker. At 6-4" and 347 pounds, Vita Vea is a massive interior presence. He may not be Suh, but his traits are reminiscent of Dontari Poe's. Like Poe, Vea is powerful yet uncommonly nimble for an individual his size. The 2017 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year registered 44 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss during his first year as a full-time starter in 2017. Vea struggles with technique and leverage, yet his natural athleticism allowed him to play multiple positions within the Huskies defense (and special teams). According to Pro Football Focus, Vea played at least 108 snaps last season at each of defensive end, nose tackle and 3-technique. The Dolphins had to move past Suh for financial reasons. Vea's selection would make that decision far more palatable."



Jason McIntyre, TheBigLead.com

QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

"Dangerous fit with his personality and South Beach, but there's a need for a QB with Ryan Tannehill just about done in Miami."



Jacob Infante, Draft Wire

QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

"When quarterback Ryan Tannehill tore his ACL in August of 2017, the Dolphins were forced to pry Jay Cutler out of retirement. Cutler likely won't be around next season, and Tannehill, coming off of a serious injury and having not proved that he can be a franchise quarterback yet, may not be Miami's long-term answer. Considering all of these factors it wouldn't be surprising if they targeted a quarterback in the draft this year. If Josh Allen is the most polarizing quarterback in this year's draft class, then Mayfield is a shoo-in for second place. Mayfield is short, he's brash, and he's had some off-field issues. At the same time, though, he's an extremely accurate thrower, he's a solid athlete, he's great at reading defenses and finding the open man, and he's a great leader. The comparisons to Drew Brees have been done to death, but Mayfield has a lot in common with the future first-ballot Hall of Famer."



Dan Kadar, SB Nation

QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville

"Miami will closely be watching what happens inside the top 10 to see if more trades materialize. If they think Buffalo or Arizona comes up for a quarterback, they may try to move up. But if they can stay at No. 11 and still get Jackson, they should do it. Ryan Tannehill's health makes him too much of a question mark."



Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

DT Vita Vea, Washington

"The Dolphins could go in many directions defensively, but the release of Ndamukong Suh makes tackle a monster need and lines up perfectly with Vea's value. He's an explosive player who can be a fixture in Miami's line rotation for years."



Mel Kiper, ESPN

S Derwin James, Florida State

"James is back in the discussion for the top 10 after he ran a 4.47 40-yard dash and showed off a 40-inch vertical at the combine. He has rare athleticism for a 6-foot-2 safety, though his 2017 tape was inconsistent after he returned from a knee injury that caused him to miss most of the previous season. At his best, James is an enforcer in the mold of Kam Chancellor - he's not afraid to bring the wood. He can be a versatile defender who plays in the box and also covers the deep middle of the field. The Dolphins have arguably lost more talent this offseason than any other team, and they have needs all across their roster."



