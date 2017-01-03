Moore Going About His Business

While the status of quarterbackcontinues to create a lot of discussion,is just going about this business.And that means getting ready to start the playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field.Head Coach Adam Gase hasn’t ruled out the possibility of Tannehill playing against the Steelers, but he said the Dolphins are proceeding as they have the past three weeks unless something changes.“I’m preparing like I have the past couple of weeks,” Moore said. “That’s all I can do. There’s enough to worry about with Pittsburgh, so that’s where my focus is.”Moore is likely headed for his first career playoff game. He was a member of the 2008 Carolina Panthers when they went to the postseason, but he was a backup for starter Jake Delhomme when they lost in the divisional round against the Arizona Cardinals after having a first-round bye.“It’s an unbelievable opportunity,” Moore said. “Some guys go a lot (to the playoffs) and some don’t get those chances. I’m excited. I know the guys are excited. It’s an unbelievable opportunity in a great football town, so we’re ready to go.”Moore, who made his first start in almost five years when he played against the New York Jets on Dec. 17, finished the regular season with eight touchdown passes and three interceptions and a passer rating of 105.6.Moore said that while there have been some things to correct, he’s overall happy with the progress of the offense since he replaced Tannehill at quarterback.“There’s some good and some bad,” Moore said. “I’ve turned the ball over every single game. That has to be eliminated. As far as other things, execution, moving the ball, relationship with guys, it’s good right now. We just need to keep building on it and keep moving forward.”