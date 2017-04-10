My Draft Memories: Ed Newman

We reminisce with some of your favorite current and former Miami Dolphins about their draft day experiences. Today, we catch up with guard Ed Newman, selected in the sixth-round of the 1973 NFL draft.

What stands out to you the most from your draft-day experience?



Ed Newman: “I was a kid and pretty much living in the present with not much thought to the future. I’m being told to come to Miami, and my first thoughts were, ‘Am I going to be able to compete in the NFL? Am I good enough?’ That’s what I thought when they drafted me.”



Where were you on draft day?



Newman: “I was a member of a fraternity (at Duke) and came to our common room. There were no cell phones back then and no phones in our rooms or answering machines. There was a common phone for our fraternity. Somebody always picks up the phone. At the time I was at class and somebody came to me and gave me a phone number and told me to return the call. So I called the Dolphins back, but I had to be careful. I had to ask a couple of questions because it was possible that you were going to get pranked. So I got through that and for quite a while after that I was up among the clouds.”



Was there something about your interviews with prospective coaches before draft day that stood out?



Newman: “Half a dozen teams sent me things, but the Dolphins never did. They would have coaches come to Duke and ask to see you run a 40 or do some bench presses, pullups, or agility drills. Half a dozen schools did that. I used to get holiday greeting cards or occasional letters from various teams – even occasional phone calls. The question was, ‘If we were to draft you, would you be happy to come to our city and play for our team?’ And uniformly I would say yes to every one of them. But the Dolphins never did any of that. I did get drafted by the Dolphins, and like all the other teams that wanted me they were taking a gambit on my athleticism. I was a heavyweight wrestler at Duke and was way off the charts in all the strength and speed type of criteria. I was a very good athlete but not a polished offensive lineman. And I knew that’s where I was going once I got to the NFL.”



How did you celebrate being drafted?



Newman: “I really didn’t celebrate. I took it as a matter-of-fact opportunity. Duke wasn’t a powerhouse football school. I went to the college bowl games as an offensive lineman but played my entire year as a defensive lineman. I knew I had a lot of catching up to do. The agents were coming around, and were telling me things they needed to say to get your business. They would say things like, ‘You’re going to be a first-round draft pick.’ So I was skeptical about their claims and wasn’t sure where I would be drafted. It was going to be a wait-and-see proposition, but I knew I had a lot of work in front of me. Right away I resolved to train like a demon, and that never changed.”



What was it like to know you were going to be coached by Don Shula?



Newman: “I didn’t speak to Coach Shula when I got drafted, and the awesomeness of it really wasn’t in my mind right at that time. I came into it as I read about him and learned about him. His reputation preceded him. He was an awesome task master who asked for the best of every player and always asked every player to be accountable for everything that they did. And I was OK with that. That’s exactly what I needed. My bigger concern was whether I was good enough to make the Dolphins. They were a Perfect Season team. Miami Dolphins? Sixth round draft choice? Whoa, is there even a chance for me to join such an august group of players? Can I do it? When I came to the Dolphins – the very first mini-camp – I looked around and made an assessment and I said I’m not sure I can make this team but I think I’m NFL material. I had confidence about that. I wasn’t sure I could make the Dolphins and I’m pretty sure the Dolphins weren’t too confident I was going to make it either.”



What advice would you give to this year’s class of draft choices?



Newman: “The NFL is not college football. On a college team you’re a superstar. You may be one of half a dozen players on any particular Saturday that have talent. In the NFL you’re getting every one of them – every single person on that field is an extremely talented athlete. And if you’re not totally prepared for that first camp, you could really get hurt. You have to be 100% committed – you better be ready for it. Right from the start the hitting is so much more intense, so you better be aggressive at all times. To sum it up in two words, be prepared.”