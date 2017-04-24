My Draft Memories: Louis Oliver

We reminisce with some of your favorite current and former Miami Dolphins about their draft day experiences. Today, we catch up with safety Louis Oliver, selected in the first round of the 1989 NFL draft.

What stands out to you the most from your draft-day experience?



Louis Oliver: “Picking up the phone with Coach Shula calling me at my agent’s house in Chicago and saying, ‘Hey, we’re getting ready to pick you. Would you like to play for the Miami Dolphins?’ And I said, ‘Hell yeah.’”



Where were you on draft day?



Oliver: “I was at my agent’s house with Deion Sanders, as we had the same agent, and my mother, father and sisters were also there with me.”



How did you celebrate being drafted?



Oliver: “We actually had dinner the night before at a restaurant in Chicago. My agent invited Michael Jordan to come and say a few words to us. He came by the restaurant, signed some autographs, shook our hands and took some pictures . That was pretty much it.”



What did you personally do in preparation for the draft to help your draft position as far as special workouts, etc.?



Oliver: “Things have gotten so much more advanced and technical now from when I played. I just went to the Combine and then we had a team workout at the University of Florida. A lot of these guys have private workouts. We didn’t have that type of thing. Everybody went to the Combine and tested and did all the drills and then we had a team workout at the University of Florida. I did that and that was about it.”



Was there something about your interviews with prospective coaches before the draft that stood out?



Oliver: “I didn’t even get interviewed by the Dolphins. We pretty much went through all the teams. I remember being interviewed by the Broncos, but they didn’t ask me anything crazy. I’d always been a pretty clean person so I never had off-the-field problems or school issues. They knew I could do the school work and they knew I could handle the position and the plays and the coverages. They wanted to make sure I was healthy and that I could play in the system.”



What advice would you give to this year’s class of draft choices?



Oliver: “It’s going to come quick and be over before you know it so enjoy it. No matter where you get drafted just enjoy it because you’ve got guys that aren’t drafted and they turn out to be great players. So the draft is just a formality of getting guys onto certain teams, but it’s what you do when you get to the team that matters most.”