NFL Sets Kick Off Time For Dolphins-Saints In London

For the second consecutive time they play in London, the Dolphins will kick off at 2:30 p.m. local time, which means a 9:30 a.m. start in the Eastern time zone.

It will be breakfast with the Dolphins again this year.



The Dolphins will face the New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1, their third game in England in four years.



The Dolphins faced the New York Jets in another 9:30 a.m. ET start in 2015, after they defeated the Oakland Raiders in 2014 in a game that kicked off at 6 p.m. local time, 1 p.m. Eastern.



The Dolphins also played the first regular season game ever in London when they faced the New York Giants in 2007. That game also kicked off at 1 p.m. ET.