NFL Top 100 - #42 Jarvis Landry

The list is based on a survey of NFL players.
Some notes on Landry’s selection as the No. 42 player:
• Landry has been on the Top 100 list the past two years, after coming in at number 98 in 2016.
• Landry became the fourth Dolphins player unveiled this year, following
• After setting a franchise record with 110 catches in 2015, Landry came back last season with 94 receptions, which happened to be the second-highest total in team history.
• Landry’s 288 receptions are tied for most in a player’s first three seasons in NFL history with his former college teammate and good friend Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants.
• Landry had a career-long 71-yard reception against Arizona on Dec. 11 and followed that six days later with a 66-yard touchdown against the New York Jets.
• Landry’s toughness was a big focus of his profile during the NFL Network Top 100 show Monday, with the biggest highlight being his touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Rams when — with the help of some of his offensive linemen — he carried a pile of Rams defenders the final 5 yards into the end zone.