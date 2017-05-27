NFL Top 100 - #42 Jarvis Landry

Wide receiverwas revealed Monday as the No. 42 player on the NFL Network’s Top 100 list for 2017.The list is based on a survey of NFL players.Some notes on Landry’s selection as the No. 42 player:• Landry has been on the Top 100 list the past two years, after coming in at number 98 in 2016.• Landry became the fourth Dolphins player unveiled this year, followingand. This is the highest total for the Dolphins since the Top 100 began in 2011.• After setting a franchise record with 110 catches in 2015, Landry came back last season with 94 receptions, which happened to be the second-highest total in team history.• Landry’s 288 receptions are tied for most in a player’s first three seasons in NFL history with his former college teammate and good friend Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants.• Landry had a career-long 71-yard reception against Arizona on Dec. 11 and followed that six days later with a 66-yard touchdown against the New York Jets.• Landry’s toughness was a big focus of his profile during the NFL Network Top 100 show Monday, with the biggest highlight being his touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Rams when — with the help of some of his offensive linemen — he carried a pile of Rams defenders the final 5 yards into the end zone.