NFL Top 100 - Ndamukong Suh

Defensive tacklewas revealed Monday as the No. 55 player on the NFL Network’s Top 100 list for 2017.The list is based on a survey of NFL players.Some notes on Suh’s selection as the No. 55 player:• Suh kept intact his streak of appearing on the list every year since it started in 2011. He’s one of nine players around the league with that distinction.• Suh became the third Dolphins player on the list this year. The Dolphins had three players in the Top 100 each of the past three years.• Suh was second among all NFL defensive tackles in 2016 in passes defensed with six, and he also ranked in the top five at the position for tackles for loss (11) and quarterback hits (17).• Suh earned his fifth Pro Bowl nomination last season, becoming the first Dolphins defensive tackle selected since 2012 (Randy Starks).• The NFL Network profile on Suh pointed out that the letters in his full name can be rearranged to spell Go Dunk Humans. The narrator then said, “A fitting instruction for a man who slams men to the ground for a living.”• The NFL Network profile showed footage of a group of Pittsburgh Steelers offensive linemen discussing how to deal with Suh and his enormous physical strength. Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Mike Daniels said, “Suh’s strength is his strength.” Dolphins linebackersaid, “It’s ridiculous. He throws them around like rag dolls.”