NOTEBOOK: Good Start For 2016 Draft Class; Other Notes

As the Dolphins prepare for the 2017 NFL draft, it’s a normal reflex to look back and try to evaluate how the team did with its selections from last year.But Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum says it’s too early to make that kind of determination on the team’s 2016 draft.“Candidly, give us a grade of incomplete,” Tannenbaum said Wednesday during the team’s annual pre-draft press conference. “We’ll know in two more years. The people that influenced me in my career always talked about, take three years to try and develop a player. Coach (Bill) Parcells, in particular, talked a lot about that. I think that’s a reasonable amount of time. For the most part in our system from an economic standpoint you control them for about four years. Some guys exceeded expectations and some haven’t, but I would say it’s a grade of incomplete as of now.”The Dolphins made eight selections in the 2016 draft: offensive linemanin Round 1, cornerbackin Round 2, wide receiverand running backin Round 3, defensive backand wide receiverin Round 6, and quarterbackand tight endin Round 7.While not every 2016 draft pick was able to contribute as a rookie to the same degree, Tannenbaum said he was pleased about one specific thing he said they all showed: “We were happy with their work ethic, their character.”“Typically you get calls both ways, maybe three in front of you and three behind you. We have our trade chart. Sometimes you get a trade offer it's hard to say no to.”“Running back, rush ends, safeties. I think this year is probably a rare year for safeties.”“If the guy is a good player and he's there and we’re comfortable with everything in terms of the football intelligence, the toughness, the passion for the game, we'll take him. You always hear, you can always find offensive linemen, especially guards, late in the draft. But if you pass up on Larry Allen sitting there in the second round or something because you think you’ll get him later, that’s a huge mistake. Again, you just go through your process and you evaluate the players where you think they fit.”