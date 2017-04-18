NOTEBOOK: Good Start For 2016 Draft Class; Other Notes

But Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum says it’s too early to make that kind of determination on the team’s 2016 draft.
“Candidly, give us a grade of incomplete,” Tannenbaum said Wednesday during the team’s annual pre-draft press conference. “We’ll know in two more years. The people that influenced me in my career always talked about, take three years to try and develop a player. Coach (Bill) Parcells, in particular, talked a lot about that. I think that’s a reasonable amount of time. For the most part in our system from an economic standpoint you control them for about four years. Some guys exceeded expectations and some haven’t, but I would say it’s a grade of incomplete as of now.”
The Dolphins made eight selections in the 2016 draft: offensive lineman
While not every 2016 draft pick was able to contribute as a rookie to the same degree, Tannenbaum said he was pleased about one specific thing he said they all showed: “We were happy with their work ethic, their character.”
PRESS CONFERENCE SOUNDBITES
Tannenbaum on being open to trading up or down: “Typically you get calls both ways, maybe three in front of you and three behind you. We have our trade chart. Sometimes you get a trade offer it's hard to say no to.”
General Manager Chris Grier on good positions in the 2017 draft: “Running back, rush ends, safeties. I think this year is probably a rare year for safeties.”
Grier on his philosophy regarding drafting a guard in the first round as opposed to thinking guards can be found in later rounds: “If the guy is a good player and he's there and we’re comfortable with everything in terms of the football intelligence, the toughness, the passion for the game, we'll take him. You always hear, you can always find offensive linemen, especially guards, late in the draft. But if you pass up on Larry Allen sitting there in the second round or something because you think you’ll get him later, that’s a huge mistake. Again, you just go through your process and you evaluate the players where you think they fit.”