NOTEBOOK: Tannehill's Status Uncertain For Sunday; Other Notes

The status of quarterbackremained uncertain early Monday afternoon, but Head Coach Adam Gase said he was hoping he would gain some clarity later in the day or Tuesday after meeting with doctors.What Gase finds out during that meeting will provide the answer as to whether Tannehill will return to practice this week and whether he has a chance to play Sunday in the wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.“I need to know what his movement skills are, where we are as far as really the structure of his knee and things like that,” Gase said. “Once I get that update, I’ll have a better idea what we’re going to do moving forward.“I don’t want to say yes or no (he will practice). You guys all know, that guy is a freak of nature. The amount of hits he’s taken over his career … we’ve all seen him take worse hits than that during the season. That one was bad, but there were a couple of other ones that were pretty bad. His body is unique and the way he heals, same way. We’ll just kind of take it one step at a time and I’ll have a better idea probably Tuesday, so game plan wise we can figure out what’s going on.”Tannehill hasn’t played since sustaining a knee injury in the second half of the 26-23 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 11.Gase said Tannehill, who has done some throwing to keep his arm loose, has made it clear he’s eager to get back in the lineup, although that will not be the deciding factor.“I’m not really going to listen to him saying he wants to play,” Gase said. “I know he wants to play. I’m pretty sure he had some medical classes in college, but I know he doesn’t have a degree quite yet.”Gase provided an update Monday on cornerbackand linebacker, who both missed the last two games of the regular season with ankle and knee injuries, respectively.“Once we hit Wednesday and start going through practice and kind of see what they can do, we’ll have a better idea,” Gase said. “They’re still really doing their rehab things. It sounds like Jelani is at least moving around a lot better than the last time we were going through this process. We need to see really where Byron is when we’re really getting him moving around against somebody else because that’s the biggest thing for him is being able to cover somebody, change directions, start and stop, things like that.”While he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of Tannehill being an option to play against Pittsburgh even without practicing, Gase said he highly doubted he would consider it.The performance ofin the past three games also has given Gase reason to be extra cautious with Tannehill.Moore has compiled a 105.6 passer rating this season, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.“Since Matt has been in there,” Gase said, “he’s done a really good job and he’s done exactly what I need him to do.”While the Dolphins are preparing for their first-playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, six teams around the NFL now are looking for a new head coach and one of the names being mentioned as a candidate is Miami defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.Head Coach Adam Gase didn’t mention specific teams, but he said Monday the Dolphins have been contacted by teams asking for permission to interview Joseph.“When the right window is for him, I’m going to put it more in Vance’s court when those times are good for him,” Gase said. “Vance is somebody that I trust a lot. I know what his focus is. I know he’s trying to get corrected some of the things that went wrong yesterday. He’ll have the right approach to being able to handle this.”Based on NFL rules, Joseph will be allowed to interview for head-coaching positions Jan. 15 if the Dolphins defeat the Steelers on Sunday or after their postseason run ends.Joseph is in his first season as a defensive coordinator after spending the previous 10 seasons as a defensive backs coach with the 49ers (2006-10), Texans (2011-13) and Bengals (2014-15). He has played a major role in the Dolphins being able to rebound from a 1-4 start to reach the postseason.“He’s done a good job putting those guys in the right position,” Gase said. “From where we started and how’ve grown through the year, guys being in and out, losing some key players, he’s done a good job trying to make the necessary changes throughout the year.”It was about a year ago that the Dolphins hired Gase after he had served as an offensive coordinator with the Bears and Broncos. Gase had interviewed for head-coaching positions the previous offseason as well.“It’s a great experience to be able to go through,” Gase said. “You have an opportunity to do something that it’s one of 32 jobs. There’s going to be great opportunities for him. He’ll get opportunities. That’s a great thing for not only him, but our players on defense should be proud because one of the reasons he’s getting that opportunity is they played well, they did some things that people didn’t really expect us to do and they were on board with what he was trying to accomplish this year with the defense. It’s a credit to him and the defensive coaches and our players. Our players went out and they played hard and they executed well enough to have put us in position to where we’re getting to play this week.”