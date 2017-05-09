Owusu Looking To Maximize Natural Skills

Wide receiverreadily admits his college career at Stanford University didn’t meet his hopes or expectations, even if it did feature one of the most remarkable catches in recent memory.But Owusu showed at his Pro Day in March he’s got all the physical skills necessary to succeed in the NFL, and that’s just what he intends to do with the Dolphins after they made him one of their 14 undrafted free agent signings.“For sure,” Owusu said. “I feel like in college I didn’t do everything I could to be the best football player I could. Just having a different mind-set and just being here and seeing the guys working around you, guys here, everybody is working so hard, it puts you in that mind-set like, hey, it’s time to go. You’ve got take it to the next level. My mind-set is in the right place. Every day I’m just going to go out and dominate. I’m going to be coachable, I’m doing to do whatever I need to do to make this team.”Owusu did not get an invitation to the 2017 scouting combine after finishing his college career with a mere 34 catches, including only eight in 11 games last season.At Stanford’s Pro Day, while eventual first-round picks Solomon Thomas and Christian McCaffrey stood on their combine numbers, Owusu stole the show with two 40-yard dashes under 4.4 seconds and a vertical jump of 39 inches. For a receiver who stands 6-3, 210 pounds, those are heady numbers indeed.“This past winter training for the Pro Day … I knew I didn’t have the best college career I could have had, so I put my whole mind, body, spirit into this winter and I trained my butt off for it and it showed,” Owusu said. “It showed on the Pro Day. I was very excited with my training, with the Pro Day. Right after I was done, it was like a big load off my shoulders. It was a good day. It was a good day.”If the last name looks familiar, it’s because Owusu is the younger brother of former Buccaneers and Jets wide receiver Chris Owusu, who also played at Stanford.The athletic genes come from Owusu’s father, Francis, who was a member of the 1976 Olympic track team for the African country of Ghana. In addition to Chris and the younger Francis, siblings Brian Owusu played football at Harvard and Crystal Owusu played basketball at Columbia.Chris, who was out of the NFL last season after his 2015 season with the Jets was cut short by a concussion, proved a big help to Francis throughout the draft and post-draft process.“Chris has been a big mentor in my life, especially this past year, two years,” Francis said. “I’ve been picking his brain, just asking him any questions I have, just how to make it. A guy that’s been in the league four years, you don’t really see that often, and when that guy is your brother, that makes it a lot better. I’m just asking him everything I can. He’s just telling me it’s not going to be easy, it’s not for everyone, but if you have the right mind-set, it’s going to be all right. I’m just preparing and I’m excited.”Ultimately, Francis Owusu wants his football career to be remembered for more than that 2015 catch against UCLA — even though it truly was an incredible catch.Words hardly can do justice to the catch, so let’s just say he fell on his back in the end zone with his arms around a defender falling completely on top of him and held on to the ball behind the defender’s back.“It’s funny because right when it happened I really did not know what happened,” Owusu said. “I just thought I scored like a regular touchdown, and even when I watched it again for the first time I didn’t really know what happened. I kind of like watched it and was like, oh, nice. And it kind of just hit me after watching it a couple of times. Like I said, it’s why you work, it’s why you practice.“Those are the plays you work for. That’s why you work in the offseason, it’s why you grind with your brothers every day, it’s to make special plays like that. And to experience it, it was just next level. I’m happy I was able to make a play like that and hopefully I can do that here.”