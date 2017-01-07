PREGAME: Jenkins Returns To Lineup; Other Notes

Linebackerwill be back in the lineup when the Dolphins face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a first-round playoff game Sunday at Heinz Field.Jenkins missed the past two games and four of the past five because of a knee injury.He practiced on a limited basis all week and was listed as questionable on the final injury report.* * *Cornerbackwill be inactive for a third consecutive game because of the ankle injury he sustained in the Saturday night victory against the New York Jets on Dec. 17.Maxwell did not practice all week and was listed as doubtful on the final injury report.With Maxwell out,andagain will start at cornerback.will be in the lineup despite missing practice Wednesday and being limited the next two days because of a chest injury.Rambo again will start at safety alongsideAfter going with only two active tight ends the past three games, the Dolphins will have three against the Steelers aswill joinandamong the 46 players in uniform.The only inactive tight end will be rookie seventh-round pick* * *Tackleis among the inactives for the first time since the game at San Diego on Nov. 13.The move can be considered somewhat of a surprise because Young had been used almost every week as an occasional sixth offensive lineman and he didn’t show up on the Dolphins injury report at all during the week.* * *Defensive endwill be in uniform after being inactive against New England last Sunday.will make his fourth start at quarterback ascontinues to recover from the knee injury he sustained in the Arizona game Dec. 11.Moore has never faced the Steelers since entering the NFL in 2007.Veteranwill make his fourth consecutive start at center.Urbik, who began his NFL career as a third-round pick of the Steelers in the 2009 NFL draft, was listed as questionable Friday with a knee injury.* * *Rookie free agentagain will be among the five active wide receivers ahead of rookie third-round pickScott made his NFL debut against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 24 and got his first snaps on offense against the New England Patriots last Sunday.* * *Running backwill take Tannehill’s place as captain against the Patriots, joining replacement captainsandas well as season captains Michael Thomas andGray will serve as the additional game captain.Along with Tannehill, Maxwell, Carroo, Duarte and Young, the other Dolphins inactive is rookie safetyThe Dolphins have only six inactives because their roster stands at 52 players following the release Friday of veteran defensive end Jason Jones.* * *Tight end Ladarius Green, who is out with a concussion, heads the list of Steelers inactives.The others are QB Zach Mettenberger, CB Justin Gilbert, S Robert Golden, OLB Anthony Chickillo, T Brian Mihalik and DE Ricardo Mathews.* * *The latest forecast for Pittsburgh for 1 p.m. calls for a temperature of 16 degrees with a 40 percent of snow flurries and a wind of 18 miles per hour with gusts up to 28 mph.