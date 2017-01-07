PREGAME: Jenkins Returns To Lineup; Other Notes

Jenkins missed the past two games and four of the past five because of a knee injury.
He practiced on a limited basis all week and was listed as questionable on the final injury report.
* * *
Cornerback
Maxwell did not practice all week and was listed as doubtful on the final injury report.
With Maxwell out,
Rambo again will start at safety alongside
After going with only two active tight ends the past three games, the Dolphins will have three against the Steelers as
The only inactive tight end will be rookie seventh-round pick
* * *
Tackle
The move can be considered somewhat of a surprise because Young had been used almost every week as an occasional sixth offensive lineman and he didn’t show up on the Dolphins injury report at all during the week.
* * *
Defensive end
Moore has never faced the Steelers since entering the NFL in 2007.
Veteran
Urbik, who began his NFL career as a third-round pick of the Steelers in the 2009 NFL draft, was listed as questionable Friday with a knee injury.
* * *
Rookie free agent
Scott made his NFL debut against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 24 and got his first snaps on offense against the New England Patriots last Sunday.
* * *
Running back
Gray will serve as the additional game captain.
Along with Tannehill, Maxwell, Carroo, Duarte and Young, the other Dolphins inactive is rookie safety
The Dolphins have only six inactives because their roster stands at 52 players following the release Friday of veteran defensive end Jason Jones.
* * *
Tight end Ladarius Green, who is out with a concussion, heads the list of Steelers inactives.
The others are QB Zach Mettenberger, CB Justin Gilbert, S Robert Golden, OLB Anthony Chickillo, T Brian Mihalik and DE Ricardo Mathews.
* * *
The latest forecast for Pittsburgh for 1 p.m. calls for a temperature of 16 degrees with a 40 percent of snow flurries and a wind of 18 miles per hour with gusts up to 28 mph.