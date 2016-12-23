PREGAME NOTES: Howard Starts At Cornerback; Other Notes

Rookie cornerbackwill make his first start since September when the Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills on Saturday afternoon.Howard, the second-round pick from Baylor, started the first four games of the season before being sidelined by a knee injury. He returned to the lineup last Saturday night against the New York Jets and played 68 defensive snaps after veteran cornerbackwas sidelined by an ankle injury.Maxwell is among the inactives for the game today after not practicing all week because of his injury.# # #As expected,will make his second consecutive start at quarterback ascontinues to recover from the knee injury he sustained in the Arizona game Dec. 11.This will be Moore’s third career start against Buffalo. He led the Dolphins to two victories against the Bills in 2011.# # #Veteranwill make his second consecutive start at center.It will be Urbik’s fifth start of the season, his third at center.# # #Rookie free agentis active and likely will make his NFL debut against the Bills.Scott, who starred at the University of Miami, was inactive the past three games after being promoted from the practice squad.Scott will be one of five active wide receivers. Rookie third-round pickis inactive.# # #Wide receiverwill take Tannehill’s place as captain against the Bills, joining replacement captainsandas well as season captainsandLinebacker, who began his NFL career with the Bills, will serve as the additional game captain.# # #Along with Tannehill, Maxwell and Carroo, the Dolphins inactives are CB, LB, TEand TEFor the second consecutive week, the Dolphins will have only two active tight ends:and# # #The Dolphins will wear aqua pants with white jerseys.