PREGAME NOTES: Howard Starts At Cornerback; Other Notes

Howard, the second-round pick from Baylor, started the first four games of the season before being sidelined by a knee injury. He returned to the lineup last Saturday night against the New York Jets and played 68 defensive snaps after veteran cornerback
Maxwell is among the inactives for the game today after not practicing all week because of his injury.
# # #
As expected,
This will be Moore’s third career start against Buffalo. He led the Dolphins to two victories against the Bills in 2011.
# # #
Veteran
It will be Urbik’s fifth start of the season, his third at center.
# # #
Rookie free agent
Scott, who starred at the University of Miami, was inactive the past three games after being promoted from the practice squad.
Scott will be one of five active wide receivers. Rookie third-round pick
# # #
Wide receiver
Linebacker
# # #
Along with Tannehill, Maxwell and Carroo, the Dolphins inactives are CB
For the second consecutive week, the Dolphins will have only two active tight ends:
# # #
The Dolphins will wear aqua pants with white jerseys.