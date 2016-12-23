Up Next
PREGAME NOTES: Howard Starts At Cornerback; Other Notes

Posted 59 minutes ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Howard, the second-round pick from Baylor, started the first four games of the season before being sidelined by a knee injury.

Rookie cornerback Xavien Howard will make his first start since September when the Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills on Saturday afternoon.

Howard, the second-round pick from Baylor, started the first four games of the season before being sidelined by a knee injury. He returned to the lineup last Saturday night against the New York Jets and played 68 defensive snaps after veteran cornerback Byron Maxwell was sidelined by an ankle injury.

Maxwell is among the inactives for the game today after not practicing all week because of his injury.

# # #

As expected, Matt Moore will make his second consecutive start at quarterback as Ryan Tannehill continues to recover from the knee injury he sustained in the Arizona game Dec. 11.

This will be Moore’s third career start against Buffalo. He led the Dolphins to two victories against the Bills in 2011.

# # #

Veteran Kraig Urbik will make his second consecutive start at center.

It will be Urbik’s fifth start of the season, his third at center.

# # #

Rookie free agent Rashawn Scott is active and likely will make his NFL debut against the Bills.

Scott, who starred at the University of Miami, was inactive the past three games after being promoted from the practice squad.

Scott will be one of five active wide receivers. Rookie third-round pick Leonte Carroo is inactive.

# # #

Wide receiver Kenny Stills will take Tannehill’s place as captain against the Bills, joining replacement captains Ndamukong Suh and John Denney as well as season captains Michael Thomas and Cameron Wake.

Linebacker Kiko Alonso, who began his NFL career with the Bills, will serve as the additional game captain.

# # #

Along with Tannehill, Maxwell and Carroo, the Dolphins inactives are CB Jordan Lucas, LB Jelani Jenkins, TE Thomas Duarte and TE Dominique Jones.

For the second consecutive week, the Dolphins will have only two active tight ends: Dion Sims and MarQueis Gray.

# # #

The Dolphins will wear aqua pants with white jerseys.

