PREGAME NOTES: Safety Shuffle For Pats Game; Other Notes

andwill start at safety against New England in the aftermath ofbeing placed on injured reserve.Both have plenty of starting experience this season — Rambo has started five games since joining the Dolphins during their bye week and Thomas has started six games.Thomas started alongside Abdul-Quddus last Saturday at Buffalo, but both he and Rambo have gotten plenty of snaps on defense regardless of who has started.Abdul-Quddus was put on IR this week after sustaining a neck injury in the 34-31 overtime victory against the Bills.# # #Rookiewill make his second consecutive start at cornerback with veteranagain sidelined by an ankle injury.Howard, the second-round pick from Baylor, started the first four games of the season before being sidelined by a knee injury. He returned to the lineup in the Saturday night against the New York Jets on Dec. 17 and played 68 defensive snaps after Maxwell was sidelined.# # #will make his second third start at quarterback ascontinues to recover from the knee injury he sustained in the Arizona game Dec. 11.This will be Moore’s third career start against New England. He faced the Patriots while a member of the Carolina Panthers in 2009 and with the Dolphins in 2011.# # #Veteranwill make his third consecutive start at center.It will be Urbik’s sixth start of the season, his fourth at center.# # #Rookie free agentagain is active after making his NFL debut last Saturday against Buffalo.Scott, who starred at the University of Miami, was inactive the previous three games after being promoted from the practice squad.Scott will be one of five active wide receivers. Rookie third-round pickis inactive for a second consecutive week.# # #Moore will take Tannehill’s place as captain against the Patriots, joining replacement captainsandas well as season captains Michael Thomas andLinebackerwill serve as the additional game captain.Along with Tannehill, Maxwell and Carroo, the Dolphins inactives are LB, TE, TEand DE# # #For the third consecutive week, the Dolphins will have only two active tight ends:and# # #The Dolphins will wear all-aqua uniforms.# # #The New England inactives include injured wide receivers Danny Amendola and Malcolm Mitchell. The others are QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Cyrus Jones, RB D.J. Foster, DB Jordan Richards and OL LaAdrian Waddle.