PRESS RELEASE: iami Dolphins Ink Partnership with Univision Deportes Radio As Spanish Radio Partner

Miami – The Miami Dolphins and Univision Deportes Radio today announced they have entered into a multi-year agreement for WQBA 1140 AM to become the official Spanish-language radio broadcast partner of the franchise. The recently launched radio network, a part of Univision Deportes, the multimedia sports division of Univision Communications Inc.(UCI), now holds the Spanish-language radio broadcast rights to all Dolphins preseason, regular season and playoff games.



“We’re proud to partner with Univision Deportes Radio WQBA 1140 AM and are confident they will deliver the most complete and up-to-date-coverage of the Miami Dolphins to fans,” Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer Todd Kline said. “The Dolphins have a 36-year commitment to broadcast games in Spanish in the South Florida market, and this partnership delivers on our strong tradition.”



“We are excited to once again partner with the Miami Dolphins, offering them a terrific opportunity to reach their Spanish-speaking fans through Univision Deportes Radio WQBA 1140 AM. Our listeners will now be able to cheer their favorite football team en español,” said Univision Miami Senior Vice President & General Manager Claudia Puig. “The Dolphins broadcasts will be a perfect complement to Univision Deportes Radio's WQBA 1140 AM outstanding sports programming lineup.”



Raul Striker Jr. and Eduardo Martell will return as our on-air talent this season, with Striker handling play-by-play duties and Martell as a color analyst. Additional elements of the partnership include WQBA broadcasting and producing a weekly show tailored to covering Dolphins-related news and events. WQBA 1140 AM will receive marketing and branding on Dolphins social and digital platforms. On game day, WQBA 1140 AM will air a 60-minute pregame show and a 60-minute postgame show as part of the deal.