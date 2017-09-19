Parkey Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Game winning field goal ✔︎



Congrats to @CParkey36 on being named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/LB2Byv5D26 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 20, 2017

Parkey was honored for his performance in the 19-17 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers during which he was 4-for-4 on field goal attempts, including the game-winning 54-yard kick with 1:05 remaining in regulation.Parkey is the first Dolphins player to be named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week since Week 1 of the 2015 season whenwas recognized after his punt return for a touchdown was the difference in a victory at Washington.It’s the first time a Dolphins kicker has won the award since the 2010 season when Dan Carpenter was honored in Week 6 and Week 8.Parkey’s four field goals against the Chargers set a new franchise record for most by a kicker in his first game with the Dolphins. Parkey joined the Dolphins on Sept. 3 when he was claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.

He tied the Dolphins record for most field goals in a season opener, first set by Garo Yepremian against San Francisco in 1973 and later matched by Uwe von Schamann against Buffalo in 1983 and Caleb Sturgis against New England in 2014.Parkey’s game-winning 54-yard kick was the longest field goal in a Dolphins season opener, topping Yepremian’s 53-yard kick against the 49ers in 1973.